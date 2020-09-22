Video: Man admits ripping off Newry court's tiles

A man caught on camera ripping tiles from the roof of a court and throwing them onto a main road has admitted a string of charges.

Dwayne Cunningham's antics on the roof of Newry Courthouse (below) were caught on video and widely shared on the internet.

The 31-year-old had been in Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry, on Wednesday on separate charges when he got onto the roof and launched his wrecking spree.

Inside the court Cunningham confessed to causing criminal damage.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, also pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and theft from TK Maxx to the value of £36.98.

He told the hearing that he had decided to put himself in prison because he could not access his benefits.

Cunningham also admitted stealing a bicycle worth £300 on September 10.

District judge Eamonn King adjourned the case to September 23.