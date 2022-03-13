Violent ex-athlete jailed over hammer and knife attacks

A former Irish champion youth runner once tipped for the Olympics has been labelled a dangerous criminal with a propensity for extreme violence.

Adam Ingram (28) was jailed for four years for two assaults in Belfast — a hammer attack on a man and a stabbing at a house party in Tigers Bay.

At Antrim Crown Court, a judge said the south Belfast man had a long history of alcohol and substance abuse.

Given the defendant’s record and “increasing use of violence and propensity to use weapons”, he found him to be dangerous.

Putting a two-year extension on his sentence, he told the one-time athlete it would be up to the parole board to decide when he was safe to be released.

Ingram, from Fitzroy Avenue, admitted wounding a man he attacked with a hammer on October 31, 2017.

He also admitted charges relating to a house party in August 22, 2020, when he wounded Daniel McAllister, caused actual bodily harm to Henry Hayes and Kirsty Hayes and attempted to damage the windows of Britney Blackmore’s home.

The former runner has held various national titles and records at 800m and 1,500m, was Irish junior champion and competed at various Irish and British championships, as well as the European Youth Olympics.

Earlier this week, a court was told Ingram and two friends had been having drinks at the his home when there was an argument over a £20 note.

Armed with a hammer, the defendant repeatedly struck one of them about the head, leaving him with lacerations that needed 11 stitches.

Nearly three years later, at a house party in the Tigers Bay area of north Belfast, there was an argument between Ingram and Henry Hayes.

The home owner Daniel McAllister told Ingram to leave, but he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him in the upper chest, causing a 4cm wound that caused one of his lungs to collapse.

McAllister also sustained three fractured ribs and lost a tooth during the incident.

His girlfriend Kirsty Hayes was struck over the head “with a blunt object” and needed a handful of stitches.

The judge said Henry Hayes suffered a minor injury to his right palm after Ingram “stabbed at him.”

“Everyone took refuge in the house of Britney Blackmore and the defendant threw plants pots and other items at the property,” he added.

The judge described the case as involving “excessive self-defence”.

He added that Ingram, who claimed McAllister had attacked him with a hammer, had been seriously hurt in the incident, rupturing his abdominal wall and suffering internal injuries.

In court on Wednesday, a judge said the defendant “looks to use extreme violence to deal with issues in his life”.

“It’s clear that considerable work is required before he can be viewed as a person who can be deemed appropriate to release,” he added.

He said while neither incident was planned and one was a case of “excessive self-defence,” Ingram was guilty of two incidents of excessive violent behaviour.