Violent kidnapper charged with transphobic assault

Robber who put tied-up victim in car boot admits attack but denies motivation was bigotry

A violent thug serving 10 years for a “very sinister” kidnapping has been charged with an allegedly transphobic assault.

Mark McCormack (38) is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the victim on December 3, 2021.

The matter was heard briefly at Laganside Magistrates Court last week and his lawyer told the court: “It will be a guilty plea to the assault but we are not accepting it as a transphobic attack.

“It’s clear the injured party strikes Mr McCormack first from the CCTV and we have tried to resolve the matter prior to this hearing without success.”

No plea was formally entered and the case was adjourned until tomorrow due to the ongoing legal dispute as to whether or not the offence was aggravated by intent.

In June, McCormack was jailed for his part in a violent hijacking which saw the victim tied up and bundled into the boot of his own car before being robbed and taken to a derelict house in the countryside where he was abandoned.

At Coleraine Crown Court he was handed a 10-year sentence, half to be served in custody and half on licence, for a string of offences.

McCormack had previously pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including kidnap, hijacking, possession of a firearm, robbery and false imprisonment.

Another man, Paul Robert Beggs, from James Street in Ballymena, was handed an eight-and-a-half year sentence in November last year for his role in the same incident which a crown court judge labelled “very sinister”.

The night of terror in March 2019 saw two robberies, one in east Belfast and one in south Belfast, which the police described as a “cruel ordeal”.

Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said: “The first incident took place in Belfast’s Isoline Street on the night of March 21, 2019.

“A young man, sitting in his parked car, was approached by two men, one of whom was armed with a gun.

“The pair initially forced the victim into the back of the car, drove away and stopped a short time later to bind his hands and put him in the boot. They took his wallet and phone, before driving off again.

“Later, after being joined by a third man, they demanded the victim’s bank card and code, and stopped at an ATM where they withdrew money from his account.

“All this time — an ordeal that lasted for hours — the young man was kept in the boot.

“Finally, the three suspects took the victim to a derelict house in a rural area, where they tied him up and left him. He eventually managed to break free and raise the alarm with a passing driver.

“This must have been an absolutely terrifying event. It was a prolonged, cowardly and cruel ordeal — one which, without doubt, will never be forgotten.

“The second incident took place in the early hours of March 22, 2019, in the Ridgeway Street/Strandview Street area of Belfast.

“This time, two male students were approached by three men, one armed with a handgun.

“One of the victims was punched, and both were robbed of their phones and bank cards.

“The suspects drove off, but thankfully the robbery was witnessed by members of the public who contacted police with the vehicle’s registration number.”

Ahead of his sentencing in November, Beggs had entered guilty pleas to three counts of robbery and single offences of false imprisonment, theft from a person, having a gun to cause fear, making off without payment and arson, all committed within hours of each other on March 21-22, 2019.