Vodka binge boozer burned Galgorm hotel room carpet and wrote 'Bobby Sands' on wall of police cell after arrest

A man checked into a luxury hotel and drank up to 20 double vodkas and a number of shots before burning his room's carpet, a court has heard.

Peter King, who wrote 'Bobby Sands' on the wall of a police cell after he was arrested, checked himself out of a psychiatric unit before booking a room at the Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort and going on a drinking binge.

The 42-year-old, of Darkley Road in south Armagh, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court last week to plead guilty to disorderly behaviour, assaulting a police officer and causing criminal damage on March 10.

Police called to the hotel over reports of a disturbance and a guest refusing to leave found King highly intoxicated.

A staff member said he had been smoking in his room and had damaged the carpet, which cost £500 to repair.

When the police attempted to escort him from the premises, he lifted his fist "as if to assault" one of the officers.

Pest

When interviewed, the defendant accepted he had acted like a "pest" and acknowledged refusing to leave the hotel.

He claimed he did not realise he had burned the carpet but admitted smoking in the room.

King was taken Antrim police station, where he wrote 'IRA' and 'Bobby Sands' on a cell wall.

Defence barrister Stephen Law told the court his client had a "history of substance misuse".

He said King had released himself, against medical advice, from the Bluestone psychiatric facility in Craigavon before going to the Galgorm.

The lawyer said the defendant had "complex mental health needs" and had consumed excessive amounts of alcohol at the hotel.

District Judge Nigel Broderick described King's behaviour as "reprehensible".

He ordered him to pay £500 compensation for the damage at the hotel.

The judge also placed the defendant on probation for a year, with a requirement that he attend GP and mental health appointments.