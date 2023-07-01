Volunteers in tears after Co Armagh charity shop destroyed in blaze

Emotional founder appeals for help after devastating blow

Some of the people the project has helped

One of the volunteers in Malawi

More than 10,000 items inside the shop were destroyed

A huge blaze has destroyed a charity shop run by a voluntary group set up by healthcare workers.

Volunteers at The Malawi Project stood in tears as the full extent of the damage was revealed on the morning of June 21.

The group had been operating its shop from a massive chicken shed on a farm in Annaghmore, using the income to fund vital projects for impoverished communities in Africa.

The fire, which gutted the building and destroyed around 100,000 items inside, was spotted by a farmer.

Despite the best efforts of the fire service, the shop could not be saved from the blaze.

The cause of the fire has yet to be established, but the loss to the organisation is colossal.

Founder Brian Smyth, a retired healthcare manager from Lurgan, said: “When you see the pictures of the fire, it affects you. I was surprised at the emotional impact of how it felt to see the ruins.

“I just thought of all the people whose livelihoods will be gone as they rely on us.”

The group has been heartened by the response from members of the local community who rallied round to do what they could.

Donations and sponsors are urgently needed to cover the more than £3,000 the shop raised every month to fund education, medical services and farming projects in Malawi.

The organisation was launched in 2016 when a group of health workers from the Southern Trust raised £15,000 to build a school in the country, in what was intended to be a one-off scheme.

However, seven years on, their important work is still transforming the lives of people living in poverty.

The shop before the fire

“When we went out to help build the school, our hearts were captured. The deprivation and the poverty were like nothing we’d ever seen,’’ Mr Smyth said.

“These people had nothing — no food, no access to clean water, no homes... they didn’t even have clothes.

“We never intended to continue to help beyond funding the school, but we couldn’t walk away.

“We visited an orphanage with 34 young women in it who all had a very bleak outlook on life. We fell in love with them all and knew that we had to help.”

The shop after the fire

Volunteers gave up their weekends for a couple of years to drive to car boot sales all over Northern Ireland, selling donated items to raise funds.

The Southern Trust later offered them the use of a building by the Southern Trust in the grounds of St Luke’s Hospital in Armagh.

They operated from there for a number of years before moving to Annaghmore.

After building the school in Malawi, they went on to buy a farm and helped to establish a medical team.

“The school we built has grown from having 50 children to having 450,” Mr Smyth explained.

“We recently had a pupil graduate from university who will be able to bring her skills back to her community. We also fund a literacy worker to teach parents to read and write so that they can help their children with their homework.

“The difference in the community since we started is incredible, but the people are doing it themselves with a little help from locals here in Northern Ireland.

“We desperately need new premises, hopefully in and around Lurgan, where most of our volunteers live.

“In the meantime, we’ll be relying on donations.”

The group has set up a GoFundMe appeal, and the local community has also been digging deep to make donations direct to members.

“We have been blown away by the response in the past week, which has been astronomical,” added Mr Smyth.

“We’ve had donations from £20 to £1,000 and local businesses offering to hold fundraising events.

“We have a few monthly sponsors. We would love to increase the number of those and we also need donations of stock for a new shop.

“Our volunteers plan to start doing car boot sales again until we get new premises, and we just hope enough money comes in to meet our commitments to the community in Malawi.”

If you would like to support the good work of the group, search for ‘Fundraiser by Dawn Emerson: A Fire Will Not Stop Us’ on Gofundme.com