Volunteers say hello to 2022 by hitting the water for charity

ALL THEIR GLORY: Volunteers on the Mankini Mile in Lisburn

It was a swimming start to 2022 for scores of hardy souls who braved bracing temperatures to take part in New Year’s Day charity swims.

Up to 100 people went for a paddle at both Crawfordsburn Beach in Co Down and Carnlough Beach in Co Antrim to raise money for good causes.

The Dare to Dip event in Crawfordsburn was organised in support of Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, which thanked participants on Facebook.

David Topping, chairman of Stand To, receives a donation

A spokesperson wrote: “An amazing atmosphere and beautiful day. A massive thank you to all of our amazing dippers and to those who donated. We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.”

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland outdoor events manager Kathryn Holland said: “We provide transport free of charge to patients who would otherwise struggle to get to their appointments.

“Every year, our drivers provide around 1,000 return journeys.

“It helps ease the stress the patients are feeling at one of the most difficult times of their lives.

“This is one of Cancer Focus Northern Ireland’s essential services, but we can only provide this vital care thanks to your support, so thank you to everybody who joined us for Dare to Dip.”

SPLASHING TIME: Ita Gregan and Karen McRobert at Crawfordsburn

Separately, a group of 20 mental health campaigners stripped down to mankinis to walk a mile around Lisburn city centre for charity.

The volunteers, all of them men, took to the streets in the revealing novelty garments to raise money for Stand To.

The charity established the Mankini Mile to raise money for three other charitable organisations — PIPS, the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance and the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

Swimmers capture the moment before hitting the water

Despite the recent tightening of coronavirus restrictions, people welcomed in the new year out and about in towns and cities across Northern Ireland.

A number of familiar faces also took to social media to kiss goodbye to 2021 and say hello to the new year.

Derry Girls actress Saoirse-Monica Jackson told her Instagram followers: “Here’s to starry nights and starry pants.

“Wishing everyone all the love and craic in the world ringing in the last of 2021.”

Five-time world superbike champion Jonathan Rea, who was awarded an OBE on New Year’s Eve, posted a picture of himself pretending to have a drink out of a motorcycle exhaust on his Twitter profile.

FUN AND GAMES: Iain Maitland at Crawfordsburn

He accompanied it with the caption: “Happy new year everyone. Waking up with an OBE in the New Years Honours list. What a way to start 2022.”

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes, who starts his new job at GB News on Tuesday, told his Twitter followers: “Happy new year. Really thankful and appreciative for your support over the past 12 months.

“It’s been a tough one for most of us in lots of different ways, I’m sure, but health has been our concern and wealth. May you stay well into 2022.”