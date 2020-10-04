Wait in rain, MOT centres tell drivers

Motorists are being left standing out in the cold while their cars undergo MOT tests, it has emerged.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon confirmed that because of coronavirus rules, drivers were banned from waiting inside testing centres.

The DUP's Gordon Dunne raised the matter with the minister in a written Assembly question.

"To mitigate against the risk of spreading Covid-19 and to meet Public Health Agency guidelines in relation to social distancing, it has been necessary for the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVA) to take steps to reduce the number of people in its test halls and reception areas," Mrs Mallon explained.

"Unfortunately, at this time, it is not possible for the DVA to accommodate customers in its buildings during the MOT test.

"I fully appreciate and accept this is far from an ideal situation.

"I would, however, stress that these temporary measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of customers and staff, which remains my priority.

"DVA officials are carefully exploring options to identify practical solutions to this issue.

"I am very conscious of the disruption and inconvenience being experienced by many of our customers at this time.

"I can assure you that the DVA is working to safely restore normal services as soon as possible."

North Down MLA Mr Dunne, who asked the minister about the matter after being approached by a number of his constituents, said the DVA should provide outside shelters at all of its testing centres.

"We are now approaching the autumn and winter period and currently the public are being left out in the cold," he said.

"Constituents told me they were being told to wait outside the main building while the MOT staff carry out the test on their vehicle.

"Obviously, this is not a problem if it is dry. However, if it is raining, it is rather unpleasant for those bringing their vehicles.

"While everyone appreciates and recognises the need for measures to be taken to control the spread of Covid-19, I am calling on the minister to take action to get some form of outdoor shelters provided across all the MOT centres in Northern Ireland for the public during their MOT test."

The lack of shelters is mentioned in reminder letters sent to motorists giving details of how to book tests.

The DVA is currently focusing on testing four-year-old private cars, four-year-old motorcycles and three-year-old light goods vehicles, heavy goods vehicles and trailers.

MOT tests were put on hold in January after flaws were identified in a number of the lifts used to examine cars.

The coronavirus health crisis further disrupted testing.

After an extensive review and risk assessment, centres reopened on July 20.

Practical driving tests, which were suspended on March 20 because of the pandemic, resumed at the beginning of last month.