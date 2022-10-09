Waringstown mum and daughter to light up Belfast city centre in aid of Cancer Research

A Co Down cancer survivor and her daughter will help light up Belfast for a special charity event this Saturday.

People across Northern Ireland are being urged to grab their glows sticks and join Estelle Allen (54), her daughter Katie (19) and Miss Great Britain Eden McAllister for the Shine Night Walk in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The 10km event, which sees participants make their way through Belfast city centre adorned with glow lights, will be staged simultaneously in 19 other cities across the UK.

The mother and daughter, from Waringstown in Co Down, are delighted to be putting their best foot forward for vital research after Estelle came through breast cancer during the pandemic.

But the 54-year-old civil servant had struggled to get a GP appointment after finding a lump and decided to take matters into her own hands.

While attending her local surgery with Katie, who was also unwell, Estelle insisted that she too needed to be seen by a doctor.

She explains: “I was persistent and fortunately a young locum offered to see me and I was red-flagged to Craigavon Area Hospital.”

Estelle underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumour just over a month later, while Katie was coming to terms with a diagnosis of ulcerative colitis. They leaned on each other as they both came to terms with life-changing illnesses.

Estelle says: “With similar side effects, like fatigue, we understand how each other feels.

“Just by talking and enjoying time together we keep each other’s spirits up. And lots of hugs and cuddles help.

“Katie’s diagnosis was a shock, as was the cancer. When I was diagnosed, I was on my own, because of restrictions. Covid meant I was also on my own when I went through surgery.

“I think a cancer diagnosis puts things into perspective and afterwards I really felt that I had been given a second chance. It makes you realise you don’t know what is round the corner.”

Now, Estelle and Katie are delighted to team up to launch this year’s Cancer Research Shine Night Walk alongside Dundonald beauty queen Eden McAllister.

Participants can choose to raise money for the area of life-saving research closest to their hearts. This includes research into prostate cancer, breast cancer, bowel cancer, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, brain tumours, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Estelle said: “I hope that sharing my story will help inspire people to sign up for the Shine Night Walk. There really is no better motivation than knowing you’re helping to save lives.”

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Northern Ireland, Jean Walsh, said: “As we mark our 20th anniversary, we want to put our Belfast supporters in the spotlight and say a heartfelt thank you for their incredible commitment to events like Shine Night Walk.”

The event takes place this Saturday, starting at Belfast City Hall at 7pm.To enter or volunteer visit shinewalk.org