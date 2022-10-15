Was partying with me last straw for Father Phil? Old pal Peter Crouch wonders

Ex-footballer fears his antics may have convinced priest to turn back on lavish lifestyle

FOOTBALL star Peter Crouch has said he is “pleased” for his former team-mate Philip Mulryne over his decision to swap the pitch for the pulpit — but admitted it caught him offside.

Former Manchester United and Norwich City star Phil became disillusioned with life as a professional footballer and was ordained a priest for the Dominican Order in 2017.

But Peter (41) remembers being taken under the Belfast man’s wing as a young player when the pair went out boozing and partying in nightclubs.

He said: “During the loan spell I enjoyed at Norwich towards the end of the 2004 season, I spent a fair amount of time hanging out with Northern Irish midfielder Phil Mulryne.

“Phil was a decent player. He’d begun at Manchester United, and was a big part of the reason why the Canaries got promoted back to the Premier League that year.

“He also looked after me in those months — taking me out for beers, showing me the glorious sights that a Saturday night in the New York of East Anglia has to offer.

“Phil Mulryne is now a priest. He’s now the Reverend Father Philip Mulryne. Did I see this coming when we were stumbling out of Mercy nightclub in the blissful early hours of another sizeable Norwich weekender? I did not.”

Last year, ex-Northern Ireland international Fr Mulryne warned that football should not be treated as a religion.

The 44-year-old told a podcast that the sport was a “wonderful vehicle for teaching great virtues”, but should be kept in perspective.

In his new book How to Be an Ex-Footballer, BT Sports pundit and Masked Dancer judge Peter admitted most players lived unhealthy lifestyles.

The ex-Spurs, Liverpool and England ace said: “There are so many former players I know whose lifestyle even in retirement would simply be incompatible with a commitment to a higher power.

“If you’re in (London nightclub) Panacea in Alderley Edge until 3am on the Saturday night after a game, it’s not easy getting up early on a Sunday to do God’s work. The sofa in your living room for the second live game on Sky late in the afternoon? By all means. A hard wooden chair in a large echoey room full of hymns and call-and-response? Not in my experience of hungover footballers. But you can change.

“But I’m pleased for Phil. While I was enjoying a second spell at Portsmouth, he was entering Saint Malachy’s Seminary, Belfast.

“While Harry Redknapp was enticing me and Jermain Defoe back to Spurs, Phil was studying philosophy at Queen’s University Belfast.

“As we qualified for the Champions League, and unleashed a hell called Gareth Bale upon Maicon and the rest of a shellshocked Inter Milan team, Phil was moving to the Pontifical Irish College in Rome and studying theology at the Pontifical Gregorian University.

“Not once did he ever talk about religion to me. Looking back, maybe I should have asked him. Maybe — and this is a possibility I don’t like to entertain — it was hanging out with me in those giddy months that convinced him he needed a fresh direction in his life.

“But I know he’s happy now, working at St Mary’s Priory Church in Cork as a member of the Dominican order.”