Watch: Cheers as young NI dad Terry Hamilton leaves ICU after seven week battle against Covid-19

ONE of the youngest patients to be ventilated in Northern Ireland due to Covid-19 was clapped out of intensive care yesterday after recovering from the deadly virus.

Father-of-four Terry Hamilton (41), who spent seven weeks in intensive care, was given a round of applause by NHS staff as he left the ICU at Belfast City Hospital.

At one stage his family feared the worst but Carrick man Terry, AKA Big T, pulled through and appears to be on the mend.

He is thought to be one of the youngest victims of the virus to be put on a ventilator.

Eldest son Justin Hamilton posted a video of him being discharged to his Facebook account yesterday afternoon with the caption: "My hero, what a warrior, what a man #BigT #Legend" later adding: "God himself couldn't wipe the smile off my face this day."

Terry with his mum Lesley

Yesterday the Department of Health announced during the daily update a further person had died as a result of Covid-19 bringing the total in Northern Ireland to 505.

The department also announced 55,682 tests had been carried out in the province to date with a total of 4,545 people testing positive.