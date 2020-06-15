Watch: Daniel O'Donnell promises no more Facebook live-stream cock-ups after video goes viral

Daniel O'Donnell has told how he's been working on his technical skills after a hilarious video clip of the crooner and wife Majella struggling with a Facebook live-stream went viral.

The couple's frustrated attempts to live-stream from their Donegal home last Sunday were watched by thousands of fans around the world. The clip has since been viewed over 250,000 times.

But as the pair (right) grew increasingly exasperated with the technology and each other, they were unaware that they were actually streaming live throughout the session.

Speaking to Sunday Life from their home in Kincasslagh, Daniel said he was surprised but pleased that the clip had proved so entertaining and had gone some way to lifting people's spirits during lockdown.

"For the past few Sundays we've been going on Facebook but there was a problem with the syncing. It kept going off so it looked like I was miming," Daniel said. "We were advised to download an app and Majella spent all day trying to get it working. Eventually we thought we'd gone live but we hadn't. We kept working at it and then, unbeknown to us, we did manage to go live.

"The thing is, there are so many people privately having technical problems like this. It just so happens that our attempts to navigate the stormy waters of technology were out there, viewed live by thousands of people.

"Watching it back is funny, though when I see my face right up close I think, 'Oh my God'. I'm just thankful we didn't say anything untoward and if it's made people laugh, then that's a good thing."

Throughout the accidental live-streaming, which also saw the couple having to deal with buzzing phones and loud ring tones in the background, fans were in hysterics as they tried to alert the couple they were streaming live. One viewer uploaded the clip onto Twitter and within hours it had gone viral, with fans thanking the couple for cheering them up.

And Daniel revealed that he has started practising his live-streaming skills ahead of tonight's session.

Although Daniel's technical skills haven't improved much during lockdown, he has been enjoying spending more time in his garden. He also visited a nearby care home to perform a few socially distanced songs for the elderly residents.

"I've performed there before at Christmas so I knew there was a garden outside where I could sing for them," he said.

"It was just a sing song, with a wee speaker and backing tracks. I sang a few songs I knew they'd be familiar with. It's difficult for people in hospitals and care homes with no one allowed to visit them.

"I do think there's been a great sense of community, with people watching out for others and all pulling together at this difficult time.

"It's been amazing to see how people have been respectful and trying their best to do what's being asked of them."

Daniel has had to postpone upcoming shows and tours until 2021 but he says it's a small price to pay for staying healthy and protecting the health of his fans.

And while he says lockdown hasn't been difficult for himself and Majella, who celebrated her 60th birthday in April, he is mindful that for others, it has been a nightmarish time.

"We are fortunate living here in God's country and being able to get out for lovely walks," he said.

"We've managed to stay healthy though my nephew's wife lost her mum in Glasgow and they are heartbroken.

"Many people have lost loved ones or are having to deal with the stress of losing their businesses. For those of us who've been lucky, we can move on but for others, their lives have changed completely."