Watch: Ex-Northern Ireland player Ian Stewart’s song to inspire women’s team at Euro 2022

Electric Green penned to celebrate women’s team playing in finals

The death of his mother, advice from a former Sex Pistol and the success of Northern Ireland's Women's team inspired Ian Stewart to release a new single called Electric Green.

The former international winger shot to fame in November 1982 when he scored against West Germany in Belfast in only his third cap under Billy Bingham to beat the World Cup runners up nation.

After an illustrious career with Northern Ireland, QPR, Millwall and Newcastle United, Stewart is currently a Grassroots Development Manager with the Irish FA.

But the man from Belvoir Estate in South Belfast also has a passion for music and has a longstanding friendship with former Sex Pistols drummer Paul Cook.

Stewart has teamed up with Phil McCarroll, guitarist and singer with Belfast group Pay*ola, and Rwanda Shaw, a vocalist from Lisburn who appeared on The X Factor five years ago.

The single was released on June 24 to celebrate Northern Ireland Women's team playing in the Euro 2022 finals in England, with the help of advice from the former punk legend.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“Paul said to me many, many years ago, 'Ian, if you're ever writing songs, always have a catchy introduction', and I never forgot that”, Stewart told the Sunday Life.

“I've been a friend of Paul's now since 1984-85, when I was at QPR. Paul is a big football supporter — unfortunately he is a Chelsea supporter — and he is a brilliant, brilliant person.

“I use that Paul Cook/Steve Jones sound on Electric Green. Paul is in a band called The Professionals and they use a layered guitar sound but on this track it's a layered keyboard, because I used five keyboards on it.

“So I suppose I use a derivative of that Cook and Jones sound, that's where the sound comes from. It's good to have someone like Paul, who has been there and done it, to give you tips and advice.

“The idea to make music started over two years ago when Phil McCarroll and I put a band together called The Back Four after my mother died of motor neurone disease. We released a couple of songs to raise some money for charity.

“Since then I've been writing football songs as a release for me after my mum died and this is how Electric Green came about.

“Last year I was sitting at my desk, and Marissa Callaghan came into her desk on the other side of the office.

“I took Marissa, Sarah McFadden, Ashley Hutton and Rachel Furness at U15, U17 and U19 levels years ago at the IFA, and this was not long after the Ukraine play-off wins.

“I said 'Mariss, flip me, qualification — at last, well done’. And Marissa in her quiet humble voice said, 'yes Ian, we did it', and that became the chorus of the song, 'oh yeah we did it'.

“It was originally meant to be called Electric Dream but Phil pointed out that it was too close to Electric Dreams by Phil Oakey of the Human League and Giorgio Moroder in 1984, so we decided to call it Electric Green.

“We needed a female vocalist and Phil sent me through four female singers on YouTube, and once I saw Rwanda, I thought, 'what an amazing talent!', she was bloody brilliant.

“I always write my songs at night with a brandy and coke, around 11pm and I wrote the whole song a couple of days after speaking to Marissa.

“It's a tribute from me to the girls, and also a celebration. The Irish FA cancelled the women's national team, many years ago, and they left it for a year, then brought me in to ask me if I fancied looking after the girls at U15 level, outside my own job.

“We didn't have a kit person, until I asked my friend Colin McGiffert — now with the senior men's team — to come in, so I was organising the kit, managing the team and carrying out administrative work.

“The girls were wearing second hand U21 kits, so the first line of the song, 'We've been on this journey for so long', that's what it's about. The long journey.

“It's my tribute not only to the girls I took, but all the girls, because of the challenges they faced from the early days.”

The Sex Pistols link does not end with the single Electric Green, for a back up track on the single is a reworking of a Phil Spectre song from the Sixties called Do I Love You.

Stewart is an avid watcher of music on YouTube and picked up on an obscure cover of The Ronettes original by Cook, Jones and Chrissy Hynde before she hit the charts with The Pretenders.

Last year, the Belfast man brought the demo track up in conversation with Cook and was promptly invited to cover it himself.

“Do I Love You is a song by the Ronettes, released in 1964 I believe. I was over in London about a year ago, having a cup of coffee with Paul in Chiswick during his court case with Johnny Rotten.

“I said, 'you have a song on YouTube, a demo of you, Steve Jones and Chrissy Hynde called Do I Love You, tell me the background.

“He said 'we did it in 1978, but because she became a big deal with The Pretenders, we never pursued it, but we were going to do a proper version of it. Why don't you do it with The Back Four?'

“So I got the band together with Phil and Rwanda to record it. I've changed it about a bit, with a different ending to it, to jazz it up a bit, and it turned out fantastic.

“I'm not a musician, I do it for the challenge and the fun of it.”

Electric Dream by The Back Four is available on YouTube and streaming services.