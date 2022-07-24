Watch: Parent confronted Marty Heaney four years before his downfall

You should be ashamed of yourself, man told ponce

Footage has emerged of pervert Heaney being confronted by a concerned parent as far back as 2015 — four years before he was arrested.

He was living in west Belfast, and we now know what he was up to during that time. So, too, did those living in the community.

Confronted in a chippy, one man told him: “You should be ashamed of yourself on this road Martin Heaney… the lies that you’ve told.”

The paedophile responded “everyone knew”, shouting back as he got into his car: “You’re a liar.”

Those who knew and worked with Heaney (above) when he was a bus driver showing visitors around the city’s tourist spots say he had the “gift of the gab”.

He even went on TV to talk about the tours, and his smooth talking initially conned his employers into thinking he was the perfect ambassador.

“He talked a good tour,” said a former colleague. “He was well-spoken and knowledgeable about Belfast and many visitors who were charmed by him gave him positive feedbacks.

“I didn’t suspect that he was an evil sex monster.

“Maybe he preferred being out front so that he could get up close and personal with female tourists, but I don’t recall that there were many complaints about any sexual impropriety.

“I do recall, however, that he was very keen to help young newcomers to tour guiding, especially the girls.”