Watch: ‘Spineless cowards’ flee after Tyrone crash that could have killed pensioner Margaret Hamilton

Son of 73-year-old left with serious injuries after head-on crash hits out a trio who fled scene

This is the moment a pensioner narrowly escaped with her life after a head-on collision.

Margaret Hamilton was left with serious injuries after the chilling smash last Monday morning.

Speaking to Sunday Life, her son Mark slammed those who fled the scene as “spineless cowards”.

The 73-year-old charity shop volunteer was driving along the Ballynargan Road near Coagh in Co Tyrone at around 8.35am when her Peugeot 308 was hit by a black Honda Civic that veered onto her side of the road.

Margaret is currently in hospital in Belfast recovering from her injuries and is expected to return home this week.

The aftermath of the crash

Footage of the incident shows the Honda driving around a bend with smoke streaming from its tyres before hitting Margaret’s car.

The impact pushes her vehicle into a ditch at the side of the road, triggering the air bags, while the Honda is left sitting across the carriageway.

Another man then gets out of the Honda but quickly runs away down a side road.

Finally, a third man gets out of the car and walks away in the same direction as the second man.

Other motorists came to Margaret’s aid after the smash. She was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital but then transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast because of the seriousness of her injuries.

Margaret cares for her 80-year-old cancer patient husband Ian, who was left in “great distress” after learning of what happened to his wife.

Her son Mark Hamilton told this newspaper those involved should speak to police about what happened.

“The men who fled the scene without even checking on the condition of a pensioner who was sitting in a smoking car, I think they are spineless and cowardly,” he said.

“One guy did help her out of the car, but nobody has come forward to apologise.”

The PSNI said: “At around 8.45am on July 19, it was reported that a black Honda Civic collided with a red Peugeot 308.

“The 73-year-old female driver of the red Peugeot 308 was transferred to hospital to be treated for her injuries.

“Inquiries are continuing and we are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information and dashcam footage should contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 430 of July 19.”