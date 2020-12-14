Water way to raise £12k for kids as Co Down man Dennis Bree overcomes fears with open sea challenge

TRIUMPHANT: Dennis Bree is elated after emerging from the sea on the penultimate day of his fundraiser

A BRAVE Co Down man has taken the plunge and faced his fears of sea swimming to raise over £12,000 for hungry kids.

Despite being terrified of open water, dad-of-two Dennis Bree (41), from Helen's Bay, managed to swim a mile in icy sea waters every day for the past month to secure much-needed funds for a local charity that helps families living in food poverty.

He took on the challenge after listening to a heartbreaking radio interview with top kids' doc, Dr Julie-Ann Maney, where she talked of starving tots stuffing toast in their nappies.

"I was sitting in the car having a coffee when I heard that interview," recalls Dennis. "My family has a small business, a guesthouse on the Ravenhill Road and it's been closed since April. We had to let a staff member go and, like a lot of people in hospitality, I was feeling frustrated about that and wondering how we were going to stay afloat.

"Then Dr Maney came on Good Morning Ulster and talked about those kids and I don't think anyone could have listened to it and not been affected. Suddenly my problems felt a world away. It was shocking to me that this is something happening in Northern Ireland in 2020.

"I knew that I didn't want it to be something that I just heard about and did nothing - I wanted to do something about it."

A friend suggested a sponsored swim. Swimming pools were closed but with Dennis based on the coast at Helen's Bay, the sea was the obvious option - there was just one problem.

WE DID IT: Dennis Bree elbow bumps Edmund Aruofor of Lifehub NI. Above

"I was really scared of swimming in the sea," admits Dennis. "I swam for Ulster when I was younger and I've been a swimming pool lifeguard so I should have been ok. But it's one thing being able to see the bottom of a pool, it's totally different being out of your depth at sea, feeling something hit your leg and wondering -what is that?"

His brother, former Olympic swimmer Andrew Bree, had previously tried to coax him into the tide. "But I wouldn't go in without him and even then it was just for a minute or two and only up to my waist."

Encouraged by his wife Kelly and family, he decided to finally wave goodbye to his fears and dive in at the deep end with a 30-mile fundraising challenge.

Dennis braves the icy waters at Helen’s Bay

His daily mile worked out as four laps across Helen's Bay beach. On day one the feat took Dennis 60 minutes but, coached by Andrew, he'd halved his time by the time he took to the water earlier this week for the last of his 30 swims.

He also shed an impressive one-and-a-half stone during the fundraiser. "I couldn't get my wetsuit on me at the start of the month and needed someone to help with the zip," laughs Dennis. "Now I can do it myself."

Despite attempting the first day in 'skins' - sea swimmer lingo for 'without a wetsuit' - the experience made him realise he'd have to splash the cash on a suit if he was going to get back in the water.

"It was Baltic," he admits. "I came out of the water that first day and my wife's friend thought I needed to go to hospital."

In a strange twist of fate, Dennis would never have done his epic sponsored swim if it hadn't been for the pandemic.

Although from Co Down originally, he, Kelly and their two daughters, Beau (6) and two-year-old Harlow, have been living in New York for the past four years where Dennis works managing a sales team for Twitter.

When the first lockdown was announced the family knew they wanted to be near their loved ones in Northern Ireland. "My dad has diabetes and is in the high-risk category," explains Dennis, who has been able to work remotely during the pandemic. "When everything started happening with Covid we knew we wanted to come back for a while."

Knowing money is tight for many people right now, the couple initially set their target at £5,000, but were blown away when they managed to double that. Their Go Fund Me page is still open, with the tally continuing to rise and all funds donated to Lifehub NI, a charity set up by Edmund Aruofor three years ago to help battle food poverty in Northern Ireland.

Every day, Edmund gets up at 4.30am to deliver fresh food parcels to nearly 400 families every week. He has zero funding and relies on donations from supermarkets and local food producers. During the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a steady rise in the number of families needing the service.

Not content with handing over a cheque, Dennis is now also trying to find a way to secure a larger van for the charity, as Edmund often has to make multiple trips to and from his unit at Townsend Enterprise Park to deliver all parcels to those who need it.

The generous charity boss paid tribute to Dennis, his family and all who supported the endeavour. "I am overwhelmed with gratitude and appreciation," he says. "The money donated towards this challenge will allow me to pay ongoing essential bills at my unit in Townsend Enterprise Park, allow me to purchase more food and perhaps even a new refrigeration unit to house the food in to help me extend the service to more families that need it."

÷ If you would like to donate visit: gf.me/u/y759ix and follow Lifehub NI on www.facebook.com/LifeHubn.i.Belfast/