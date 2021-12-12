Wave of Santas surf up a treat at festive fundraiser for Wave Project NI
Dozens took to the sea at the weekend in a freezing festive fundraiser for the Wave Project NI.
The annual Santa Surf saw around 60 don their Kris Kringle and elf outfits and brave the frigid waters off the East Strand in Portrush.
It was to raise money for the charity which uses surfing as a form of therapy for children and young people at risk from physical mental ill-health.
Among those bold enough bring their boards for the bracing dip were Amy Henry, Katie Hughes and Joanne Butler.
Also joining the hardy band of helpers was the BBC’s Ireland correspondent Emma Vardy and tweeted afterwards: “Santa’s been for a surf! Sure what’s more festive than catching a few waves?”
Over the past 10 years the UK-wide organisation has been delivering surf therapy at 33 project locations working with a range of partner organisations, including social care, NHS services and schools.
According to its website the project has been operating in Northern Ireland since 2018 as a volunteer-led pilot project.
It said: “The pilot was a huge success and to date The Wave Project Northern Ireland has provided surf therapy to over 80 young people in the Portrush and Benone area.”