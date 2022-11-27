‘We are deep in the trenches’: Kids keep podcaster Vogue Williams awake at night

TV star struggles to get her children to nod off

The TV star and podcaster, who has three children with husband Spencer Matthews, said she missed out on shut-eye because she struggled to get her kids — Theodore (4), Gigi (2) and seven-month-old Otto to drop off.

The 37-year-old Dubliner added: “Nothing’s helping me any more. I got five hours last night, but I must stop talking about it.”

Fans of the podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me will know that her co-host, comedian Joanne McNally, has banned talk of sleep.

“I’ve literally sleep-whinged all morning. I think we went too quick with the kids because we are deep in the trenches,” Vogue said.

Vogue and Joanne are bringing the podcast to Belfast’s SSE Arena next November.

Fans of the show often say that Vogue is funnier than expected, and the TV presenter is pleased people are getting to see the ‘real’ her.

She said: “It’s nice. If you listen to the podcast, that’s actually what we are like.

“When you’re looking at somebody on Instagram, that’s not really what they’re like. It’s such a short amount of time in their day.

“Even if I put up 20 videos, that’s still only 15-second videos. The podcasts are around 45 minutes, a far more telling duration.”

In a recent episode of My Therapist Ghosted Me, Joanne talked about how confident Vogue was — something that surprised her. “I found it fascinating when she said that because I would never have looked at myself like that,” Vogue said.

“I look at Spencer and think he is the epitome of confidence. I always second-guess myself.

“I would say she [Joanne] exudes confidence when she’s up on stage. But I guess you’re confident in certain aspects.

“Joanne always says, ‘If we ever fall out, we’re going to therapy’, but we don’t fall out. We’re massively different in so many ways. She’s just a great person to be around.

“She’s really, really good fun. Joanne gets away with more because she’s a comedian, and I’m viewed more as mum and wife.

“They kind of go for some of the mad s*** that I tend to say. There is nothing I won’t talk about because if you start saying, ‘No, don’t say that’, you’re just cutting yourself off. It has to be a naturally flowing conversation.”

She’s even happier to be open with Joanne than with her husband Spencer, describing how she hates when the Made In Chelsea star brings up sex on their podcast.

She said: “I’m like, ‘Shut up’, when it gets too personal. ‘Don’t talk about that’. But with Joanne, it’s always funny.”