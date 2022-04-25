We haven’t seen worst of mental health challenges, says boxing champ Michael Conlan

Michael Conlan's shorts which he wore against Leigh Woods were auctioned off to support the centre

Mental health challenges will get worse before they get better, west Belfast boxer Michael Conlan has warned.

The 30-year-old featherweight is proud to be an ambassador for the West Wellbeing Forum and is doing whatever he can to support the initiative launched last year.

“We all can clearly see the effects and impact of poor mental health in our communities”, said the former WBA interim champion.

“People here have been suffering with different issues, be it conflict related or other traumatic periods in their life such as forms of abuse, addictions and poverty.

“The after-effects of the pandemic aren’t going to make it any easier, I don’t think we have seen the worst yet.

“With rising costs in fuel, gas and electricity people will struggle even more.

“The government has failed us all, but it was great to see the good people of my community engage and offer hope, right through the pandemic.

“West Belfast has stood tall and delivered help to anyone experiencing difficulties, through food banks and Christmas toy appeals. I applaud them all, it’s fantastic work.

“Its refreshing to know that we have a place where people can go to get help and care should they be in mental distress.

“I have been in several times at the West Wellbeing hub in Dairy Farm, a place I am happy to be associated with, through an Ambassador role.

“The services they provide are fantastic, and with west Belfast having one of the highest rates of suicide in the UK, its facilities like these that we have been crying out for over the years.

“That’s why I am happy to step up and support these guys in any way.”

Desy Jones, Director of Care at the Wellbeing Forum, said the boxer has helped them more than local politicians.

The popular featherweight not only donated the gloves he wore in his sensational showdown with Leigh Woods last month, but he dipped into his own pocket to help the charity.

A frustrated Desy said: “We are getting support from the community and government, yes, but politicians? No. We reached out before and only Paul Doherty from the SDLP replied.

“We get by through a combination of grants, private funding and fundraising.”

“We have a strategy that we sent to every party in the west. Gerry Carroll and Danny Baker came out,” chipped in fellow co-founder Gerard Mallon.

“We have a couple of initiatives. Mick Conlan has already donated £20,000 through the sale of the shorts he wore against Leigh Woods.

“The original sale fell through so another guy bid £7,500 and Mick made it up to £10,000, and Top Rank Boxing gave us £10,000, they matched the original bid.

“Then we have other things like a Sunday Market and charge £25 a stall, and that helps with the bills.”