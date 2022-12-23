‘We lost both of our boys at Christmas... we’ll never be able to celebrate it again’

Festive period especially hard for Eric and Eleanor Cousins, whose sons died during holidays 17 years apart

Gregg and Darwin when they were little boys

Eric and Eleanor Cousins hold a picture of their two sons, Gregg and Darwin, who both died in separate tragedies 17 years apart

A couple who lost both of their boys in separate tragedies at Christmas have opened their hearts to talk for the first time about their agony, especially during the festive season.

Every single day is pain-filled for Eric and Eleanor Cousins, but Christmas brings its own torment as they face the anniversaries of the deaths of their sons.

And on Sunday, before most people are awake, the couple will lay flowers on the side of the M1 motorway, close to the Blacks Road junction where their son Gregg (20) died in a horrific accident at work on December 15, 2001.

Then on Boxing Day they will mark the anniversary of the loss of their oldest boy, Darwin (39), by visiting the cemetery where he and his brother lie side by side.

Darwin never got over the loss of his younger brother and had been battling depression when he took his own life on Boxing Day in 2018.

To lose one child is unthinkable for any parent, but to bury two is something the Lurgan couple say they will never get over.

Darwin and Gregg Cousins at a wedding

Since Gregg’s loss in 2018, Eleanor (63) has been unable to return to her job as a care worker and Eric (67) recently retired from his job as a heating engineer.

Now they spend their days mostly at their Lurgan home where they are surrounded by treasured photographs of happier times with their two sons.

“You are just existing. It is in your head all the time. You don’t get any peace,’’ says Eric.

“We don’t go out very much, because we don’t want to talk to people. You cease to live; you just exist.”

The couple draw some comfort from their granddaughter (3), who was born seven months after her dad Darwin’s death.

Christmas is something Eleanor and Eric always made special, going all out to decorate their home and enjoy a family celebration. Now, however, it is a time of pain which, for them, can’t pass quickly enough.

“We lost both of our boys at Christmas, so we don’t do Christmas any more,’’ says Eleanor.

“The year after Darwin died we just spent Christmas Day in the car driving. We drove 180 miles that day. On Boxing Day we are at our sons’ grave.

“I used to love Christmas; I was really into it. We put three trees up and a big Santa and snowman in the garden and lights on the trees outside. I don’t put up any decorations now. We will never celebrate Christmas again.”

The couple thought the worst had happened when they received the devastating news that their son Gregg had died.

Eric recalls the tragic day 21 years ago like it was yesterday: “We were at my work’s Christmas party and Gregg called Eleanor about 10pm to let her know he was working all night.

“They were widening the motorway and, because of Christmas traffic, it had to be done through the night.

“We didn’t know what had happened until Darwin and our daughter-in-law turned up at the party just before 1am. Darwin was white as a sheet and his wife, Fiona, just came out and said there had been an accident and Gregg had been killed. Eleanor was screaming and crying. It was horrendous.”

Eric and Eleanor Cousins

The couple immediately drove down the M1 to where their son had been working.

Eleanor recalls: “We got out of the car and walked over to a policeman and I could see Gregg lying on the ground with his high-vis vest on. We weren’t allowed to go near him and an ambulance came and took him to Forster Green Hospital.”

As they followed the ambulance, nothing in the world could have prepared Eric for having to identify his son.

Silent tears flow as he recalls it now: “He was lying on a slab and there wasn’t a mark on him, except that his hand was black.

“He had been talking to his boss and put his hand on a crane which hit the overhead wires and the electric went straight through Gregg and into the ground.”

Eleanor and Eric say their son was a very popular young man who had many friends and “the gift of the gab”.

His mum says: “He was like me, a real talker, whereas Darwin was very different: he was quiet and held everything in.

“He was a very good son. He would never leave the dinner table without thanking me for the meal.

“His friends later described him as the Pied Piper: wherever he went they all followed.

“Darwin was 22 when Gregg died. They were very close. I never ever remember them even once arguing or fighting.”

In the years following his brother’s death, Darwin started to struggle with his mental health.

His parents lost count of the number of times they took him to hospital, while he, too, tried to get admitted to a mental health unit for support.

He had Christmas dinner with his parents the year he died and then joined them at the home of family friends that night.

It was the last time Eleanor and Eric saw Darwin alive.

Eric recalls: “The police went to his flat with a battering ram. They came back and said they had found a body. We already feared the worst.”

Eleanor is convinced her son’s death could have been prevented if he had received the mental health support he needed.

Darwin had been on a waiting list to see a psychiatrist for over two years. The appointment finally came through a couple of weeks after his death.

His proud mum explains: “He was drinking more than usual because of his depression — and that was being blamed — but when the post-mortem came back there was no alcohol in his body when he took his life.

“He was crying out for help and he never got it. We did everything we could but it wasn’t enough.”

Life has stood still for the couple, who struggle to get through each day and spend their nights dreaming about their sons.

Eleanor says: “Christmas means nothing to me now. We don’t even buy each other a present, but we will buy gifts for our granddaughter. She is what keeps us going now.”

Eric adds: “Every day is a struggle. Without our two boys there is no joy any more.”