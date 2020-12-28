'We see a lot of the same faces, many of their stories are heartbreaking': The volunteers offering Belfast's homeless friendship, food and support all year round

Whether it's a tale of tragedy, abuse, loss or addiction, during her time working to help Belfast's homeless, good Samaritan Roz Algie has heard it all.

She says that people living rough on the streets often become invisible to the rest of society. But she sees them - and she listens to their stories.

"It's about gaining their trust," explains Roz, from east Belfast. "People will talk if you can just give them your time and listen without judgment.

"Some people have suffered such trauma. Living on the streets is literally safer than going home.

"Others don't have a home to go to. It's easy to forget that the average person is actually only a few paychecks away from losing their home.

Volunteer Patricia Thompson with some hot food

"People tend to have a 'street story' that they'll tell to anyone who asks, and then a 'real story' of what actually happened to them."

Roz had been volunteering with groups that help Belfast's homeless for years, so when an opportunity came up to take on the running of an outreach service on Tomb Street every Monday night, she and her friend Barry Scott agreed to take it on.

They called themselves Reaching Out Homeless Support and began around five years ago with just a handful of volunteers.

"That first Monday night we turned up with an old pasting table, two flasks of tea and coffee, and a pot of homemade stew," Roz (54) laughs.

"We'd also put together wee treat bags - with a bottle of water, carton of juice, bag of crisps and bar of chocolate.

"We weren't sure what to expect but when we arrived at 8pm to our spot, near the Salvation Army hostel, there was already a queue of people waiting for us."

Since then the group has swelled in size, with about 15 regular volunteers who man the table - now an upgraded model with sturdier flasks and hot boxes - every Monday night.

A volunteer ladles up hot soup

They give out toiletries bags with the basics - soap, shower gel, toothbrushes and sanitary products for the women.

"We see a lot of the same faces and really get to know people," says Roz. "Some of their stories are heartbreaking.

"A lot of folk assume that all homeless people have addictions but that's not necessarily the case. And those that do have often turned to drink or drugs as a way of escaping the reality of living on the streets. It's a way to cope.

"We never judge and I never feel frightened. Our regulars are actually incredibly protective of us and have a lot of trust in us.

"There are some wonderful happy endings too. I had a letter recently from a young guy we were supporting a few years ago.

"He wrote to me to say he's now been clean for two years and he's got a home and a job. He just wanted to say thank you. It was so lovely to hear from him."

Roz's group is entirely self-funded, relying on generous donations from local businesses and members of the public; with volunteers often digging into their own pockets to provide the food, which is cooked by them in their home kitchens.

They raise money through events like sponsored sleep-outs, walks and appeals. Some nearby takeaways make donations of food and the group also tries to give out warm clothes, hats and scarves.

Roz reveals that this year, since Covid hit, they've seen an increase in the number of disadvantaged families coming to the table for help or a hot meal too. "For the first three months lockdown meant we had to stop our Monday nights," she says. "But as soon as we could we were back out again helping people.

Queues at the soup kitchen on Tomb Street, in Belfast

"We're wearing full PPE at the moment - gloves, aprons and masks or visors. But we don't want to let people down, they need us now more than ever."

Some recent donations have included hats, gloves and food from the Village Kitchen in Dundonald, and a sponsored cycle ride by P7 pupils from Killcooley Primary School, which enabled parents to buy bags of groceries for the group.

They ran a pre-Christmas toy appeal and put together hampers for disadvantaged families.

This Christmas Roz and her team of helpers will continue to man their table every Monday night, whatever the weather, trying to bring a little cheer and let homeless people know they're not alone.

"We've put together some special mega treat bags, just to try to give people a bit of a lift," she says.

"My house is like a warehouse at times with all the donations and we spend hours bagging things up and preparing food.

"In the new year we're planning to start outreach, walking the streets to connect with people sleeping in doorways who may not feel comfortable coming to the table.

"We see about 50 people at our table every Monday night, over just two hours. These are human beings - just like you or me. They are people and they matter. That's why we do it."

÷ To support Reaching Out Homeless Support, find them on Facebook or call their helpline: 07780 178848