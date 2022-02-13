‘We want our day in court with Gerry Adams’: Jean McConville’s family want Sinn Fein man in witness box

Relatives of Jean McConville want to see ex-Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams in the witness box when they sue the party for her murder and secret burial by the IRA.

Seamus McKendry and his wife Helen, one of Ms McConville’s 10 children, are taking a civil action against the party as the political wing of the terrorist organisation.

He told Sunday Life last night it would be his “dream” to have the ex-West Belfast MP cross-examined during the case at the High Court.

Jean McConville. Credit: PA

“We would like to see him there, even as a witness, but that will be for our legal team to decide,” said Mr McKendry.

“It has always been said Sinn Fein and the IRA are one and the same thing, this is the angle I have been pursuing for years.

“It is an interesting scenario and I do hope there is an outcome, a positive one, and if there is then I will be very happy with my little life.”

Denials: Gerry Adams. Credit: Niall Carson

Mr Adams has consistently and strenuously denied he had any knowledge or involvement in the murder and disappearance of the 37-year-old Mrs McConville in 1972. Mr Adams was arrested in 2014 in connection with the murder, but was not subsequently criminally charged.

The IRA did not admit it was responsible for her death until 1999 and her body wasn’t found until 2003 when it was discovered by a dog walker on a beach in Co Louth.

Mr McKendry previously explained that they are suing Sinn Fein for compensation for the actions of the IRA in the same way victims and their families take claims against the British government for the actions of the army.

They have set up a GoFund Me page, Justice for Jean McConville, to help pay for the legal expenses which has raised more than £16,000 in under a week.

Among those who have donated to the fighting fund is TUV leader and QC Jim Allister, who said the case could set a new legal precedent for suing the party for IRA crimes.

“I think it’s a worthy cause, I think Sinn Fein have got off far too lightly for years in terms of their inextricable link with the IRA,” he told Sunday Life.

“If this case can bring any exposure to that then it has to be a worthwhile venture and I am encouraging of that.

“It is pushing the boundary in regards to these matters because I am sure there are other families who might be thinking where the full extent of culpability lies, so if the McConville case can make some progress in that it would be good.

“Certainly Sinn Fein have been in the business of justifying the IRA’s actions and there is probably a distinction in vicarious liability but it’s an area that warrants being explored.

“While there is no guarantee to any outcome it is certainly worth pursuing and I wish the family well as they are one of the families who have been treated the worst.”

He added: “Your heart just has to go out to them for the way in which they were left motherless in the most callous and calculated way.”