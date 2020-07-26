Wedding singer Harry's the best man for newlyweds' first dance with offer of free performance

Performer reaches out to disappointed brides & grooms

Harry McGarrity, young Co Down singer who recorded 'first dance' songs for couples forced to reschedule their big day, has offered to perform free of charge at one postponed wedding.

A WEDDING singer is offering to perform free of charge at one lucky couple's big day.

With many brides and grooms forced to put back their wedding because of Covid-19, Harry McGarrity was left with plenty of free time on his hands.

The 20-year-old, who made a name for himself on the bar, hotels and corporate party scene, put up a post on social media asking couples to get in touch with their first dance requests, so he could record himself performing their songs.

The Bangor singer expected few responses, so he was blown away when 40 people got in touch.

Now he's offering one lucky couple a free 45-minute performance at their big day as a wedding gift.

"So many couples lost out when their weddings had to be postponed or cancelled due to Covid-19," Harry said.

"As weddings are most of my work, that obviously impacted on me too.

"I thought it would be a nice idea to offer to record a video of myself singing for anyone who'd had their wedding put back.

"That way, they could have a dance around the living room to their special song on the date that they were due to get married.

"I put up a post on Facebook and straight away people were contacting me with requests.

"I didn't expect my post to be so popular, but I got around 40 requests."

Harry recorded himself performing each of the tracks and sent his efforts to couples ahead of their wedding dates.

Among the artists and bands chosen for first dance songs were Elvis Presley, Coldplay and Kodaline.

"There were some beautiful love songs in there and I really enjoyed recording the tracks," Harry said.

"It was nice to get some great feedback from all of the couples. I just wanted to give them something special to mark what should have been their big day."

Harry, who uses music as a way of overcoming his anxiety issues, bagged a few gigs on the back of his kind gesture.

Now he's running an online competition offering one couple a free performance at their big day.

"I'm going to put it out there that I'll do a 45-minute slot for a couple who have had to rearrange their big day," Harry said.

"I'll be running the competition on my Facebook page, so keep an eye out for details if you'd like me to sing at your wedding. It's something I love doing and I can't wait to get back out there again."

In the meantime, Harry is gearing up to release his debut single What Would You Do? on Spotify.

He also has a few shows lined up for later in the year.

On November 20, for example, he will be performing at the Europa Hotel in Belfast to raise money for Emerge Counselling Services, a charity based in Lisburn.

The singer's also doing a show at the Stormont Hotel on New Year's Eve - backed up by a 12-piece band.

"I wanted to do a fundraising gig to raise money for mental health because I suffer from anxiety and know what it's like," Harry said.

"Music is like my therapy. I always feel better when I'm singing."

Hannah Walsh, who was due to marry James Stewart over the summer, was delighted when she received a video from the singer.

Hannah and James.

"We we both gutted when our wedding was cancelled - we had been planning for such a long time," she said.

"I saw Harry's post and thought it was such a nice and genuine offer. When the video came, it really cheered us both up.

"It was a lovely day that day (the planned marriage date), which was sad because I could only think of my wedding day.

"We both really appreciated Harry's gesture and would recommend him to anyone."

To enter the contest, visit Harry's Facebook or Instagram page. The winner will be selected at random