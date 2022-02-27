‘We’ll never stop fighting to get justice for our Lisa’

Family’s warning to murderer ahead of BBC documentary

Lisa (far right) with her sisters Michelle and Joanne

The family of missing murder victim Lisa Dorrian have told her killer they will never stop campaigning for justice.

The 17th anniversary of the shop assistant’s disappearance falls on Monday, and in a hard-hitting message to her murderer, Lisa’s younger sister Joanne said: “His silence speaks volumes. We hear him loud and clear.

“The man who killed Lisa and hid her body should remember that we will never stop looking for Lisa and never stop trying.”

Lisa’s case is set to feature in a four-part documentary airing on BBC One NI next month about the unsolved killings of four women spanning four decades.

Murder in the Badlands, by the award-winning Fine Point Films, will heap pressure on Lisa’s killer and his associates, whose identities are widely known.

Joanne said: “We have taken part in the documentary in the hope that we can speak our truth about Lisa, her life before her murder and the 17 years since then.

“We live in a unique circumstance. Lisa is missing but has been murdered. We live in hope of finding her, but that is tinged by the fact we know she is never coming back alive.

“We have had to accept her death without the normal process of a wake, a funeral and a final, dignified resting place for Lisa. We hope the documentary will be well supported and may help lead to finding Lisa.”

Despite Lisa’s disappearance taking place 17 years ago a dedicated team of detectives continue to piece together evidence to charge her killer.

Police believe someone she knew, with the help of an accomplice, disposed of her body near the Ballyhalbert caravan park where she was last seen alive. Searches of nearby water last year uncovered nothing.

Before she vanished Lisa (25) was in the company of Newtownabbey man Mark Lovett, then aged 17, who she was partying with. Both were drunk and had been taking hallucinogenic drugs.

Lisa’s case, and that of other murder victims in Northern Ireland whose bodies have never been recovered, is the focus of proposed new legislation known as ‘Charlotte’s Law,’ after Tyrone woman Charlotte Murray who was murdered in 2012 by fiancée Johnny Miller and secretly buried.

A motion, tabled by UUP councillor Alan Lewis, will come before Newry, Mourne and Down council on March 7 asking it to back Charlotte’s Law. This will be the first time political parties will have to say if they will endorse the plans.

Urging politicians to endorse the move, Joanne added: “I would implore Newry, Mourne and Down council to support our proposals and lay the foundations of the way forward for the justice minister to implement these mechanisms at the earliest possible opportunity.”