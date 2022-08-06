West Belfast in carnival mood as Feile begins

A little boy soaking up the fun (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

WEST Belfast was a sea of colour on Saturday for the biggest ever Feile an Phobail carnival parade.

Children and adults alike wore costumes, face paint, masks and fancy dress as part of the annual parade, while floats of all shapes and sizes made their way through the streets.

Eurovision star Brooke Scullion performed at the Party in the Park fun day, which also featured the Belfast Ukulele Jam.

Returning to west Belfast for its 34th anniversary, the festival will showcase a range of arts and culture events as well as more than 75 debates and discussion events up until August 14.

Strabane singer and songwriter Paul Brady will be appearing live at The Devenish on Sunday night, while on Monday world-renowned DJ Timmy Trumpet will headline the Dance Night at Falls Park. Imelda May will be live in concert at the same venue on Friday night, supported by Damien Dempsey and Irish language hip-hop band Kneecap.

On Saturday thousands are expected at the Back to The 80s concert which features Don’t You Want Me hit-makers Human League among others.

Feile an Phobail director Kevin Gamble said: “Over the years, Feile an Phobail has developed enormously and is now the biggest community arts festival in Ireland, with over 300 events taking place this August.

“Let’s show the world why this is very much a Feile an Phobail — a festival of the people.”