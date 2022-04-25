West Belfast mental health centre a much needed oasis for those struggling in all walks of life

Nestled in the corner of a busy shopping mall in bustling west Belfast is an oasis of calm for troubled minds struggling to cope with life.

West Wellbeing Forum in the Dairyfarm Centre in the Colin area of West Belfast is not yet open a full year but already has plans for expansion following an overwhelming response from the public.

Mental health and wellbeing is an important issue amplified by anxieties about Covid, isolation and the rocketing cost of living, leaving many struggling.

But grief endures as the most common factor for depression and even suicidal intent and/or thoughts, which is the West Wellbeing Forum's primary concern.

And the ethos behind the charity is that people suffering immediate, debilitating episodes of depression can get the immediate care they need.

At the heart of the burgeoning venture are co-founders Desy Jones and Gerard Mallon, and Care Manager Karen Fegan.

Because the Forum does not have a full year of accounts to allow application for grants, the charity has survived on private donations and fund-raising initiatives.

Demand for care has mushroomed and the west Belfast hub is so committed to offering instant help and care that it has increased staffing levels significantly to cope.

“When we first started up there was the three of us and one child counsellor who came in, that was it,” said Director of Care Desy Jones. “And now we have 25 counsellors and seven befrienders.

“We didn't set a target on numbers, we weren't expecting big numbers. Even on our first day of opening, I said I hope we get people in here okay, and we didn't on the first day.

“But the community response has been phenomenal, and that has been the uplifting thing for us. The feedback we have had from clients and even their families has been really good.

“You see that by the referrals you get from clients, you maybe get other family members coming in and that's how you mark success.”

Karen revealed many clients coming through the door are in desperate need of help and within weeks they can see a major difference in their outlook.

She explained: “You see clients coming in for their first appointment and they can't even lift their heads because they're crying, you're lucky to get them in the door.

“Then you see them five or six weeks later and they're telling you about their day, bringing you in little things, and that is so rewarding — especially the wee ones.”

“We're probably a couple of years ahead of ourselves here”, added Desy. “I didn't expect as many people as we have seen come through the doors.

“We started off 10am-4pm, five days a week, now we're open until 8pm five nights a week, and we are open on a Saturday for six hours, which will be extended to eight hours.”

The wellbeing hub goes from strength to strength as Desy relates the issues facing people going through difficult times and the warning signs to look out for.

“Suicidal intent and suicidal thought are issues we are always looking out for, and they can come from so many different factors; abuse, grief, job loss.

“Depression is the biggest one and it is the biggest factor for suicide because invariably people go through depression before they develop suicidal thoughts.

“Third generational trauma is a real thing here because, yes they didn't live through the Troubles, but they didn't escape it, because it'll be in their home or they'll be listening to it, over and over again.

“Transferred trauma exists, but it wouldn't be one of the major issues we get people in here about. It might be a factor, but it wouldn't be the reason they come through our door.”

The pandemic has clearly affected people’s mental heath, particularly younger people who use their services.

He said: “Grief is the biggest one, especially in young people. We get a number of 16-24 year olds whose biggest issue is anxiety, and self esteem, compounded by the pandemic.

“People are struggling to interact again, struggling to come out again and their social anxiety is through the roof now because they've got used to keeping themselves to themselves, and it's got easier and easier to just sit in your room and play your games. That's a big difficulty.

“Through all the years that I've been doing this, I've never known anyone who wants to end their life, it's things they are having to deal with that they want to end and they don't know help is here for them.

“They've never tried it, they didn't know it was an option. When people are at the stage of suicidal thoughts and suicidal intent, it's a very narrow window, but if you can get them in that window, you can turn it around very quickly.”

Karen believes the initial contact with someone who comes through their door is key to ensuring they get help.

“Whenever you're dealing with someone who tried to take their own life the night before, you can't book them in for counselling, that person needs instant support, whether that's a befriending role or we step in.

“They need wraparound support to get them feeling they are in the right place.

“We have links to sports clubs, and we also have job skill sessions to help with employment, to help clients write CVs, give them interview skills, plus a range of training avenues such as forklift driving, CSR, health and beauty.

“We can help clients get the support they need to alleviate pressure and depression, and help them with their gas and electric bill concerns,” she added.

One woman who reached out to West Wellbeing Forum was self-harming and suicidal because she was struggling to get the help she needed.

“Just by chance she called in next door in the centre, they said to call in and see us and that girl has turned it right round now. That's how we measure success,” revealed Desy.