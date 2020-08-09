West Belfast social club closes after regular gets Covid

A west Belfast social club and a Lisburn bowling alley have closed after a customer and staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The Andersonstown Social Club, known as the PD (Prisoners' Dependants), announced the decision on its Facebook page on Friday evening.

Yesterday afternoon Lisburn Bowl used the same platform to say it was taking similar action after a staff member tested positive.

The PD said in its statement: "Folks, unfortunately one of our regulars has tested positive for Covid-19 and as a precautionary measure we are closing the club from 9pm tonight.

"The club will get a professional deep clean and our staff will now get tested and we hope to reopen very soon. Stay safe."

It posted a video in July of the safety measures it had put in place to allow it to safely reopen.

Explaining the 'new normal', it said: "We have put all social distancing safety measures in place and have erected Perplex screens to enhance safety within the club.

"We have introduced a stew and soup menu at the club. Anyone drinking indoors must purchase from that menu to gain access inside. You must hold on to that receipt to regain entry to the club if you go outside.

"All our staff have received their Covid awareness training, so you are in good hands. Table service only or use our in-house app Ordery."

Lisburn Bowl said in its announcement: "Due to confirmation of a local Covid-19 positive test from a member of staff at Lisburn Bowl, we are taking additional precautionary measures and will close today at noon to enable further deep cleaning to be completed.

"All staff will be tested. Deep cleaning fogging is taking place. We will continue our cleaning regime during normal closure and reopening times.

"We hope to reopen Monday, August 10, at 10am but that may change. Please keep an eye on our social media platforms for up to date information.

"Details of all customers who visited Lisburn Bowl since we reopened will be passed to the contact tracking team and should they feel it necessary to get it touch with you, they will do so.

"We wish our staff member a speedy recovery. We are all thinking of you."

Queen's

The news came as Queen's University announced masks would be compulsory for staff and students on campus as of tomorrow.

It coincides with face coverings being made mandatory in shops and any enclosed public space from the same date.

The issue of who will enforce new rules on face masks descended into chaos yesterday, with the PSNI saying officers would merely "encourage people to make the right choices" and retailers and staff insisting they were not responsible.

The university said masks would be required in any indoor space where it is not possible to maintain social distancing. The rule will not apply to libraries, the graduate school and some work spaces as the university said social distancing measures had already been taken there.

Spaces where it will apply include communal areas such as lobbies of buildings, social spaces and shared facilities where people tend to gather and it is not possible to maintain social distancing of two metres.

Yesterday it was also revealed that the Co Antrim testing firm Randox had recalled 750,000 kits due to safety concerns.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency asked the company to recall the kits sent out to care homes and individuals. The government said it was a "precautionary measure" and the risk to safety was low.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: "We have high safety standards for all coronavirus tests. Following the pausing of Randox kits on July 15, Randox has now recalled all test kits as a precautionary measure."