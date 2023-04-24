West is best for ‘killen time: Enniskillen is the town that has it all

Welcome at Westville second to none, with hotel ideal place to explore one of Northern Ireland’s prettiest places

The Marble Arch Caves are one of Fermanagh's tourist gems

The Firehouse makes full use of its bertha oven

Hydro-biking on Lough Erne, for those with adventure in their souls

Enniskillen really is Northern Ireland’s tourist gem. Combining stunning scenery, bustling bars, high-end restaurants and soothing waterways, it’s the town that has it all.

Despite visiting loads of times before I always find something new to do when I stop off.

This time it was hydro-biking — big pedal powered canoes that allow you to amble along the waves of Lough Erne in the shadow of Enniskillen Castle.

Unfortunately the wind and rain put paid to my voyage, but that is just one example of the many and unique things to do in a town I love so well.

I was there earlier this month as a guest of the Westville Hotel, a cracking four-star complex around a 10-minute walk from the centre of Enniskillen. It’s a fabulous place with even better facilities, including the classy WV restaurant and WV bar.

The WV restaurant at Westville Hotel

My room was a huge suite at the front of the hotel with a ridiculously comfy king-size bed, modern bathroom, and bay windows overlooking the town.

The staff were among the most knowing and friendly I have ever encountered and the food was first class, especially the WV bar’s three-course dinner.

Another plus point is that breakfasts are cooked to order. There is still the standard buffet selection, but that is a nice touch which reaffirms its four-star status.

The Westville Hotel kindly put on a programme of events that allowed me to experience the best Enniskillen has to offer including the weather-affected hydro-biking. Operated by Erne Adventures it allows you to take cycling off the road and onto the water in what is Ireland’s only island town.

The team there also run an after dark hydro-bike by light experience, and electric-powered eBoard water scooter tours.

All of these take place on a stretch of Lough Erne overlooked by the imposing 16th century Enniskillen Castle.

A tour of this historic site is a must for any visitor as it has a fascinating history dating back more than 500 years.

Operated by Enniskillen Castle Museums, there are six buildings to explore as part of a visit as well as the picturesque castle grounds. The latter provides stunning views over Lough Erne and its beautiful lake-land waterways.

The Castle Keep is the oldest building on site. Founded in the 15th century by Hugh ‘The Hospitable’ Maguire, the earliest mention of the castle is in the Annals of Ulster in 1439. Throughout its early history it was a focus of Irish resistance to the English and was besieged in 1593.

The castle’s twin-turreted Watergate — one of the most iconic buildings in Fermanagh — is part of the 17th century Plantation history of the site, built for the then Constable of the Castle, William Cole.

The castle is also home to the Inniskillings military museum, which traces the 330-year history of the Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers and the 5th Royal Inniskilling Dragoon Guards which were originally based in the castle.

On show there is a rich collection of personal treasures, battlefield items, weapons, army vehicles, medals, uniforms, art, musical instruments, regimental silver and trophies.

It is an absolutely captivating way to spend a few hours, especially if the rain is coming down.

Like most busy market towns, Enniskillen is also packed full of superb bars and restaurants.

Dinner during my two nights was at the Westville Hotel’s WV bar and in the amazing Firehouse Bar and Grill on Townhall Street.

The Firehouse specialises in meats and pizzas charred to perfection in its bertha oven, which can reach temperatures of up to 500°C.

Dishes I can wholeheartedly recommend include a starter of beef burnt ends that come with a maple bourbon glaze and a salty bacon crumb.

The moreish meat is served with a thick gravy bursting with beefy goodness.

Another must-have is the Mediterranean chicken kebab which is served on a giant metal hook. Theatre aside, it is brilliantly tasty with the hot bertha oven giving the chicken a crispy outside while keeping the meat inside mouth-wateringly tender.

The Firehouse also specialises in cocktails, with an extensive and competitively priced menu never going above £9.

This is something that immediately stands out throughout Enniskillen — the price of an alcoholic drink whether it be a cocktail, pint, or glass of wine is at least a quid cheaper than in Belfast.

If a boozy night out is your thing then the place to be is the Crowes Nest on High Street. It’s a fantastic old-school pub with a big mahogany bar that manages to combine historic charm with modern touches.

The Crowes Nest is famous locally for live music and hosts a popular Friday night quiz. It is also a real hotspot for food with an extensive menu and a range of speciality alcohol-based coffees that I can personally vouch for.

The Westville Hotel, my home for the weekend, is another music venue with an acoustic singer on in the WV Bar every Friday and Saturday night.

Although Enniskillen is the hub of Co Fermanagh, there is plenty to do outside the town.

A trip to nearby Lusty Beg Island takes in the beautiful shores of Lough Erne and further on around the lough is Belleek — the home of the internationally-renowned pottery firm.

The visitor centre there gives tourists the chance to see just how the products are made and learn about the humble origins of a business that is now known across the world.

There is also a Game of Thrones connection in Enniskillen for fans of the show at the Blakes of the Hollow pub in the town.

Then there is the famous Marble Arch Caves — a fascinating cave system that descends more than 300ft below ground level and which are available for tours.

Another eatery worth checking out is TV chef Marty McAdam’s Street Kitchen restaurant on Paget Lane.

The Great British Menu competitor can be found working away behind the pass, with the venue turning into a 15-course high-end restaurant on selected nights.

I could go on all day about all the great things that Enniskillen has to offer, but if you doubt my enthusiasm, take a listen to what the 44th President of the United States had to say about the town.

When Barack Obama stayed in Fermanagh for the G8 summit a decade ago he raved about the place, to the point where he said that he was “very much looking forward” to returning.

Enniskillen is the island town with the presidential seal of approval. Pay it a visit, Mr Obama guarantees you’ll have a great time.

FACTFILE

I stayed as a guest of the Westville Hotel on its two-night Taste of Enniskillen package.

From £306, you get the perfect combination of rest, relaxation, and great food with a two-night stay at The Westville Hotel. Enjoy a drink's voucher, as well as a two-course evening meal at WV Bar and Restaurant. On your second night, take advantage of dining out, either at The Firehouse or The Crowes Nest for an unforgettable culinary experience.

There is also the One Night Midweek Getaway from £180.00 This includes a relaxing one-night midweek break, bed and breakfast, three course evening meal on a night of your choice and complimentary cocktail on arrival. Check out westvillehotel.co.uk