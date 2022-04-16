Westlink under fire for causing ‘harm and detriment’ to communities

Nichola Mallon claims road has caused local people to be separated

Northern Ireland's most important new road in the last 40 years — the Westlink in Belfast — has received stinging criticism — from the Infrastructure Minister.

Nichola Mallon said she believed the ground-breaking dual carriageway connecting the M1 and M2 had caused “harm and detriment” to local communities.

Constructed in the early 80s, tens of thousands of cars use it every day.

The minister’s comments came as it emerged a new scheme to improve connectivity between communities living around the Westlink, may involve modifications to the road’s layout.

But the next steps in relation to the massive York Street Interchange roads project are likely to be delayed until after next month’s Assembly election.

“I recognise the strategic importance of the scheme, but I want to make sure that it is the right scheme for those who use it and for the communities who live around it,” said Nichola Mallon.

“They have been completely separated. I would argue that the Westlink in its current format has caused harm and detriment to the communities who live around it.”

But a former senior civil servant with a specialist focus on roads and transport policy described the minister ‘comments as ‘remarkable’.

“The rationale for the scheme has been largely separated from the needs of the community through the planning process to date, by virtue of the fact that the Department of Infrastructure's remit is very narrow, limited to transport,” said the ex-civil servant who does not want to be named.

“This has indeed been a failing of the demarcation of Stormont departments for some years, but it is the first time I have ever heard an infrastructure minister actually point this out and indeed speak in such negative terms about one of the city's most vital road links.

“With no significant funding being allocated in the most recent Stormont budget, I would not expect to see such movement on this project in the next year.”

Meanwhile, Ms Mallon has also asked for some follow-up work on a project — called the Placemaking and Active Travel Review — designed to improve connections between communities.

A departmental spokesman said: “The review has recently been finalised following further engagement with local stakeholders. The project team is currently refining the proposals and considering factors relating to potential implementation.”

The Interchange, which has already been subject to legal delays, is designed to tackle the major traffic bottleneck and would replace existing traffic light-controlled junctions at York Street with direct links between the Westlink, M2 and M3.