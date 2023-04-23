‘What would you ask a sex guru?’ NI charity’s LinkedIn post sparks conversation about intimacy issues

As NI relationship charity’s risque post blows up online, boss says we need to open up more about intimacy issues

Sex talk is still taboo in our socially conservative society, a charity boss has said

A charity spiced things up on the world’s most popular online business platform by starting a conversation about sex.

Relate NI was not prepared for such an enthusiastic and animated response when it posed the question, “What would you ask a sex guru?” on LinkedIn.

From the downright cheeky to some simply having a laugh, people responding to the post welcomed the chance to tackle issues in their sex lives.

The question, which drew hundreds of responses and shares, led to a series of follow-up videos, answering some of the most popular questions posed.

Relate NI's Anandi Mahadeo and Kellie O'Dowd

The aim was to promote the charity’s sex therapist service and the people behind it.

Relate NI’s Stephen Maginn said the response had taken the organisation by surprise.

He added: “It was one of our biggest responses ever to a post, along with one we had recently talking about intimacy in your 60s and 70s and why having a healthy sex life continues to be so important to wellbeing in later years.

“It was interesting to see the comments. We feel there is still a stigma around talking about sex and intimacy, and it was good to see it broken down.

“People might see the need to go to a sex therapist as a bit extreme, but we wanted to give it a lighter touch and encourage people to seek support with any issues.”

Among the most common themes raised as a result of the post were women asking if men really cared about changes to bodies after childbirth, while others were curious about the effects of pornography on a relationship.

Anandi Mahadeo, one of the charity’s sex therapists, tackled those issues and others in the series of follow-up online videos.

Anandi Mahadeo of Relate NI

Mr Maginn said sex therapy could be an important tool in resolving relationship problems.

He added: “The question asking if men really care about the changes to a woman’s body after childbirth is the first which Anandi videoed.

“The answer is that men don’t. If you are naked with a man, just to be at that point shows it doesn’t matter to them. Men’s bodies (also) change as they get older.

“This led to Anandi talking about what good intimacy looks like and how it is not all based on looks.

“Sometimes people will find when they do have sessions with our sex therapists that sex isn’t necessarily the underlying issue like they thought it was.

“We have been going 75 years now, and we’ve done a lot of work in the past few years to break down the stigma around talking about sex and intimacy.

“We tend to be a socially conservative society in Northern Ireland, and we just want people to be aware that the help and support is there for them.

“We have a sex therapy Q&A video on our website, and we ask people to give us a call and talk about their options.

“We can offer face-to-face counselling, over the phone or via Zoom.”

For details about the service, visit www.relateni.org