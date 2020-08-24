Wheelie lucky: Co Antrim man stunned after winning bike worth £10k after paying just 55p to enter competition

Co Antrim man stunned after winning bike worth £10k after paying just 55p to enter competition

A Co Antrim man was left speechless when he won a brand new motorbike worth £10,000 for a 55p stake!

Michael Aiken (36) was enjoying a day off with his three kids when he received a video call telling him he had won the Moto Guzzi V85 TT.

The bike was raffled in a competition run by luxury lifestyle website BOTB Dream Cars.

BOTB presenter Christian Williams videoed the Carrickfergus man in an out-of-the-blue phone call to tell him he had won the new bike worth more than £10,000. Michael, who paid just 55p for his ticket to enter the competition, said: "I've never owned a brand-new bike before or anything brand new, I always run around in scrappy cars and I have had a couple of bikes I paid around £1,000 for.

"I am over the moon. I just can't believe it. When they rang me I thought it was a wind up as you never hear of local people winning these things, it's usually people in England.

"When I saw the bike come out, I thought it was stunning and then I saw it on BOTB I thought I've got to play for that!

"I always dreamt that maybe one day when the kids were grown up I might be able to buy a new bike."

The past few months have been full-on for Michael while he juggled working from home as a surveyor with home schooling his three children Keira (13) Ryan (11), Oliver (9) while his wife, Jenny (35) worked on the frontline for the NHS.

Jenny is a physician associate with the Belfast Trust.

Michael hasn't yet taken delivery of his new wheels, but can't wait to get it out onto the open road.

"It's been a strange year but we've got through it and now we've won this - it's just incredible.

"I hope to get the bike this week and I'm hoping the weather picks up so that I can get out on it," the father-of-three said.

Since it was set up in 1999 by William Hindmarch, BOTB has given away over £34m worth of prizes, including supercars, cash and holidays.

Presenter Christian Williams, who surprises winners every week, was thrilled to give Michael the good news.

He said: "I added Michael on WhatsApp before I went to give him a call and spotted his profile picture was a motorbike so I knew he was a massive fan before I even spoke to him. It's a fantastic prize. I'm sure he's going to have great fun riding it."

