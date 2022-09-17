Wheels roll on new north Belfast cycle lane plans

Plans for a cycle path from Cavehill to Belfast city centre are being revived — despite a spoke in the original proposals.

Some business owners and residents warned the initial blueprint would reduce local parking by 25%, and hit trade.

But Stormont minister John O’Dowd, who wants to steer the scheme, has instructed officials to begin new consultations in a few weeks.

And this time a permanent cycle lane could replace the early option of a ‘pop up’ lane operating only at certain times.

“I am very keen to support sustainable transport options that connect communities, tackle the impact of climate change and improve lives,” the infrastructure minister said.

“Following initial objections I have asked my officials to review this scheme and initiate a new consultation process in the autumn.”

The cycle path would involve Cavehill Road, the Limestone Road, Antrim Road and Westland Road — although the cost has not been revealed.

A spokesman for the department added: “This will include the option of a permanent cycle lane rather than a ‘pop up’ cycle lane. The new design and consultation will commence as soon as possible.”

But traders have warned the plans could hit local hairdressers, cafes and bistros, sandwich bars and chemists among other businesses at a time when they are still recovering from the Covid pandemic.

One said: “Our problem from a business perspective is that we will lose around 25% parking capacity along the road. It would even hit the weekly Parkrun events at the Waterworks. The people who attend need nearby car parking.”

But a local group formed this year, the North Belfast Cycle Campaign, say a safe and “well- integrated” cycle lane would promote active travel and links to the city centre.

Clare Moore, one of the founder members, argued north Belfast is “under-served” in terms of cycle paths compared to the south and east of the city.

“The way our roads are structured at the minute means it puts people in competition — drivers in competition with cyclists, and cyclists in competition with walkers. We want to change that,” she said.