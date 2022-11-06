Why Martin O’Neill, who was enrolled at Queen’s University, gave law career the red card

Martin O’Neill fears he wouldn’t have been quick-witted enough to make it as a barrister.

The former Northern Ireland World Cup captain (70) almost became a lawyer and was so fixated on crime as well as the courts system that he queued to watch the trials of both the Yorkshire Ripper and ‘Black Panther’ killer Donald Neilson.

But the ex-Nottingham Forest and Republic of Ireland boss, who was enrolled to study law at Queen’s University, Belfast, has now admitted: “It’s a world that interests me but I’m not sure I would have been fast enough on my feet to be a barrister.”

He lined up to see Ripper Peter Sutcliffe tried over two weeks at the Old Bailey in 1981, before he received 20 life sentences after being convicted of murdering 13 women and attempting to murder another seven.

Peter Sutcliffe

Martin had also queued to get into the public gallery to watch Neilson — dubbed the ‘Black Panther’ murderer due to his speed during robberies and his three killings — cross-examined at Oxford Crown Court in 1976.

The footballing veteran added he worships the speed of the brain of his ex-manager at Nottingham Forest, Brian Clough.

He said in an interview on Saturday to promote his upcoming autobiography, On Days Like These — My Life in Football: “I’m not sure I have seen many as quick as Clough, either, particularly when you consider the education he didn’t have.

“He would say his medals were his education. Maybe there was a fabulous manager before him… but in 50 years there has been no one as charismatic as Clough.

“Fergie was his own type with a record for all to see, but there is that unique maverick in Clough.

“He is considered this wonderful motivator who left it all to match days but in tactical matters he was as good as anyone too.

“When he said something he made it count — a moment you would remember for the rest of your life.”

Kilrea man Martin played under Brian Clough, who died in 2004 aged 69 from stomach cancer, for six years from 1975 to 1981.