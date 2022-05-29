Widower who battled to marry cancer-stricken wife in lockdown finishes 10k charity run in her memory on second wedding anniversary

A Co Down man who campaigned for a change in lockdown rules so he could marry his terminally ill partner spent their second wedding anniversary running for charity in her memory.

Frank Byrne finished Cancer Research’s 10km Race for Life at Stormont last Sunday in memory of Samantha, who died three months after their wedding in May 2020.

Their story touched hearts after Frank appeared on Stephen Nolan’s BBC Radio Ulster show to appeal for help after efforts to lobby his MP failed.

At that point, Samantha had battled cancer for two years, but time was running out.

She and Frank had spent three years planning their wedding for late May 2020, unaware that by then she would have just weeks to live.

While the pandemic put the brakes on their wedding, Frank was determined to act, and his efforts soon paid off.

After completing the run last Sunday, he said: “Race for Life was on the same day as our anniversary, so I felt it was an omen. I just thought, ‘I’ve got to do it for Samantha’.

Frank (right) and best mate Gerry Tracey after finishing the race

“My friend, Gerry Tracey, said he would do it with me. We decided it was a good cause.

“It was emotional. I thought about Samantha the whole way round. I got a tattoo of her two months after she died, so I felt she was with me.

“It was tough going because we aren’t runners and we had to do that hill going up to Stormont twice, but we were delighted to finish the 10km in one hour and 40 minutes.”

Frank (56) and Samantha, who was 53 when she died in August 2020, got engaged in 2017 after 12 years together.

They were planning for a big wedding for the end of May 2020, but then the pandemic struck.

Prior to that, in 2018, Samantha was diagnosed with cancer of the knee.

Doctors told her it was a treatable form of the disease, but in November 2019 she was shocked to be told it had spread to her lungs, neck and spine, and nothing could be done for her.

Frank said: “It felt like I’d been shot. We didn’t want to know how long she had left.

“When Covid came and the wedding was cancelled, we were both shattered.

“All she wanted was to be Mrs Byrne, but by then she was very ill and we knew she didn’t have long left.”

After writing to his MP, local councillors, the first minister and the deputy first minister with no success, Frank turned to the media for help.

His radio and newspaper appeal ended with the longed-for news that Stormont was lifting the ban on weddings for terminally ill people.

The couple brought their big day forward to May 22, and friends, family and strangers made sure their celebration at home in Loughbrickland would be special.

Restrictions meant they could only have Samantha’s children, Jessica (28) and Stephen (31), and Frank’s best friend, Kevin Maginess, as guests.

“We had hundreds of letters from all over Ireland without even our names and addresses on them,” Frank said.

“Many had just written, ‘To the couple getting married in Loughbrickland’. Some didn’t even sign them, so we couldn’t thank them.

“We had a wedding planner who offered to do the garden up with a marquee and lights and a red carpet for free.

“Someone else supplied music. We also had catering offered to us and my suits were given for free.

“It was just unbelievable how generous people were. They really wanted it to be a special day for Samantha — and it was. Our back garden was unrecognisable.”

Sadly, because of Covid restrictions, Frank’s son Stephen was unable travel from Australia, but the service was broadcast over Skype so that absent family members could still be part of the big day.

The couple had just three months together as husband and wife before Samantha died at a hospice in Newry on August 30.

Frank said: “She was the bravest person I ever met and the hardest fighter. She fought for so long and went through so much. I don’t know how she did it.

“She was the love of my life, my soulmate. She taught me how to love and trust again when I thought I never would.

“I can honestly say that without the support of my best mate, I don’t think I’d still be here.”