Will Smith just defending his wife, says NI alopecia sufferer

Estate agent’s spouse has felt insulted on his behalf, like Oscar winner did for Jada

A Co Armagh businessman has asked people to lay off attacking Will Smith for whacking Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Estate agent Owen Matchett knows what it is like to be insulted for having alopecia, the same condition the actor’s wife suffers from. It was Rock’s joke about her shaved head that led to Smith slapping the comedian.

Owen’s face will be familiar to many because it appears on ‘for sale’ boards across Northern Ireland through his company The Agent.

It was having his bald head on the boards that led a random stranger to cruelly attack the Portadown man for having no hair.

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

But the 49-year-old said it was his wife, Dawn, who answered the distressing call to their office, who was the most upset.

He added: “I understand why Will Smith got upset. What he did wasn’t justified, but at the time you just don’t know how you would react as a husband if someone hurts your wife.

“It was a moment of madness, but he was a man protecting his wife, who was insulted while the world was watching.

“I’m well known for my bald head and it doesn’t annoy or embarrass me in the slightest.

“I have no hair at all — no eyebrows or eyelashes.

“Just before Christmas, Dawn answered the office phone, and the man [on the other end] asked, ‘What is that big bald creature doing on those boards?’.

Will Smith and wife Jada

“He was really rude and my wife was very upset.

“She explained that I had alopecia and he replied, ‘Well, he shouldn’t be selling houses’.

“This guy just came out of the blue and took it upon himself to lift the phone and insult me.

“Dawn was very annoyed about it. I’m lucky because having alopecia doesn’t annoy me, but I do know it is upsetting for many people, especially women.

“I embrace it, which is why I put my bald head on my boards and people know me as the big bald guy. It doesn’t give me a second thought.”

It was the stress of seeing his wife suffer with severe pain following an accident six years ago that caused Owen’s hair to fall out.

He said: “It started with patches on my head, then on my face where my stubble would have been. Then my eyebrows started to thin and, within a year, I was completely bald.

“Dawn had been in an accident, and for years was unwell with chronic pain and not being able to walk. It was very stressful for me watching my wife suffer like that. It was horrible.”

The couple immediately empathised when they watched as King Richard star Smith slapped Rock on stage at the Oscars after he made a joke about his wife, Jada.

The actor has since apologised to the comedian and presenter, calling his behaviour “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Despite a barrage of criticism of the star, Owen said: “You just don’t know how you would react on the spot if someone were to insult your loved one.

“I don’t know how I would react if someone insulted Dawn.

“ I’ve never hit anyone in my life, but I would definitely put the fear of God into them if they upset my Dawn.

“I don’t think that any of us has the right to judge Smith for standing up for his spouse. That was the right thing to do.”