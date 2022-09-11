William and Harry: Grief over their beloved grandmother eases the great royal rift

Estranged princes come together to pay respects to late Queen

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, once dubbed ‘the fab four’, have reunited in public for the first time in more than two years.

They put their widely reported differences to one side for a walkabout yesterday at Windsor Castle — their first engagement under their new titles.

The joint appearance, which came just hours after King Charles III affectionately spoke about all of them in his first speech, took many by surprise.

But the crowds were clearly delighted they were back together as the couples viewed the many tributes.

“It’s lovely to see them both together. Maybe they can get back to a proper relationship,’’ said one well-wisher.

Another said: “Hopefully the healing between Harry and his brother can start now. I’m just so excited to have seen them both together. It’s lovely.”

Royal sources said the move to invite Harry and his wife to meet well-wishers was instigated by the Prince of Wales at the eleventh hour.

The duke and duchess held hands as they looked at the tributes, with Harry at one point affectionately putting his hand on Meghan’s back.

Each member of the Royal family was seen discussing the many notes left with the floral tributes and hugged some of those in the crowds.

Many held up mobile phones to take a photo of the reunited royals.

The Prince and Princess of Wales appeared very relaxed, with William touching Kate’s back at one point as she crouched down to speak to a child.

A small Paddington Bear — now synonymous with the Queen and that famous skit for her Platinum Jubilee — was among the many gifts.

The couples took their time to talk to people as they walked along separately from one another, William and Kate on one side of the road, Harry and Meghan on the other.

Earlier, the new Prince of Wales paid tribute to the “granny” he lost just a few days ago at the age of 96.

William said his children would have “memories that will last their whole lives” from their time spent with the Queen, adding he would “honour her memory” through supporting his father, the King.

King Charles III announced William and Kate as the new Prince and Princess of Wales in his historic address to the nation on Friday night.

In a statement, William said: “On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader whose commitment to the country, the realms and the Commonwealth was absolute.

“So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign. I, however, have lost a grandmother, and while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful.

“I have had the benefit of the Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had 20 years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

“She was by my side at my happiest moments, and she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.

“I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Granny will truly feel real.

“I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age but always relevant to us all.

“My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen.

“I will honour her memory by supporting my father, the King, in every way I can.”

The new title means William is following in his father’s footsteps, with his wife the first since Diana to become the Princess of Wales.