William Dunlop was ready to quit and focus on his family before Skerries crash that claimed his life

Ex-footballer Liam Beckett reveals tragic final text message from Dunlop shortly before crash that claimed his life

I am of the firm belief that had William Dunlop seen out the 2018 season, he might well have pulled the plug on his racing career.

He had spoken to me at length about this and it was clear that if he could have found an alternative way of earning a living, he would have chosen that and spent more time with his partner Janine and their young family.

I still have a text message from William a few weeks before his death at a race crash in Skerries on July 7, 2018 - he wanted to come and see me for a chat.

I was in Belfast but told him I would be at home all of the following day if he wanted to call and he replied with the words 'Cheers LB'. That was my last contact with him.

The next time I saw William was when the undertaker brought him home to his mum Louise's house.

Road racing is full of good people but William was one of the nicest young men in the paddock, a real superstar in the making. You'd have been hard pressed to meet someone more popular or likeable.

He was always extremely well-mannered, quiet and reserved, a happy-go-lucky fella who shied away from the limelight. Despite his fame, he was humble and modest. He was most comfortable among family and friends.

I had been his dad Robert's mechanic and mentor. And I was with his Robert when William was born in 1985. We went to celebrate the birth of his first-born in a pub in Dervock, a village just outside Ballymoney. That's how, at only a day old, William was responsible for one of the worst hangovers in my life.

He was a beautiful child who would continue the Dunlop tradition and become one of this country's greatest-ever road racers.

In recent years William had become very settled and content. Ever since he met Janine, he had showed all the signs of a young man ready to settle down and plan for his future - set up a new home and start a family - the things most young people do when they've found their perfect partner.

In 2016 William and Janine's dreams came true when their baby girl Ella arrived. Two prouder parents you couldn't have found. Then, in 2018, Janine confirmed she was pregnant again. William and Janine were over the moon. On the home and family front, I don't think I'd ever seen William in a happier frame of mind, but on the racing scene things hadn't been going terribly well.

The first major of 2018 was the North West 200 and William took a tumble at Church Corner in practice, sustaining a fairly severe back injury that led to him having to pull out of the entire meeting.

William had joined the Tim Martin (Mar-Train) Temple Golf Club race team that season and was really keen to impress. In fact, I felt that maybe he was putting himself under extra pressure.

He'd ridden for several sponsors over recent years and I knew he was keen to find the perfect formula of some really fast bikes and a good team to work for. William just needed that wee change of luck; he needed reliable and fast racing motorcycles and some continuity in personnel for a sustained period of time.

His ability was never in question but he'd been a victim of unreliable machinery, which had inevitably led to him changing teams too often, preventing him from building up the necessary trust within a team and with it the confidence required to win races, particularly at international level.

There is no doubt whatsoever that William's poor run of luck and form over the past couple of seasons had dented his confidence. The fact that he'd had a lean couple of years was on his mind, as was the fact that he had a young family, a family that meant the world to him. He had spoken at length to me about pulling the plug on racing.

The first I knew of William being involved in an accident was on the Saturday, July 7. I was at home when I got a phone call from Barry Symmons, the former Honda and Norton chief. He told me that there had been an incident at the Skerries 100 races - he didn't know how serious but he knew it involved William.

He promised to ring when he got any more information.

Shortly after that the phone rang again and it was my BBC sports colleague Stephen Watson to tell me that William had been involved in a bad accident - I knew that whatever had happened was very serious. And then my phone was ringing constantly. Finally, Barry Symmons called me back and suggested that it might not be such a bad idea for me to make my way to William's mother Louise's house. I asked, 'Is it bad?' and Barry said, 'Michael has just left the circuit - it's not good.'

I don't mind admitting I broke down and then immediately drove to Louise's. I could hardly see the road for tears and yet I felt numb with disbelief. As I pulled up at Louise's members of the Dunlop family circle were arriving.

I didn't know what to say to this family that has suffered so much. Words seemed irrelevant. When I got in, it was a house of devastation and grief.

The cause of the accident or any of the detail was not discussed. As I sat in Louise's living room, staring up at a picture of Robert with sons William, Michael and Daniel, the reality struck home - four were now two. Not only had we lost Joey and Robert to the sport, we had now also lost William from the next generation. My thoughts kept switching from Louise to Janine and to May, and to Michael and Daniel - I couldn't imagine how they must be feeling.

For the next few days, I went regularly to Louise's - she had made the house open to the general public. I thought that was a brave and generous gesture and spoke volumes about her.

Hundreds and hundreds of people - friends, family and fans - came to pay their respects. One of the downstairs rooms was readied for William.

After the accident, he had been taken to an undertaker in the south of Ireland.

Although William died on the Saturday it was late the following Monday afternoon before his body was brought home. His brother Michael had gone to meet the hearse and accompany it to Ballymoney. When the coffin arrived, the cold hard reality of William's death really hit. I still can't take it in. After the family had been in to see him, I went in. He still had that trademark slight smile on his face and I kissed his forehead and said my goodbye.

Outside in the yard, there was an eerie silence. There was a sense of disbelief, of shock among the road racing family, a sense that a line had been crossed.

Some people admitted that William's death was just too much for them, that this was the end of the line for them with the sport.

I know that grief often leads to knee-jerk reactions, but I was struck by the number of people who came over to me and said, 'LB, that'll do me'.

Some had been devoted to the sport for over 40 years and were vastly experienced members of the road racing fraternity. I understood how they felt.

Liam Beckett was a top Irish League footballer before becoming mechanic and mentor to his motorcycle racing legend friend Robert Dunlop. He's now a straight-talking broadcaster and Sunday Life columnist.