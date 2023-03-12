Willie Gregg: Charity hero’s new orphans appeal

Willie Gregg and Turkish barber Ibrahim Urs, who is hoping to bring his orphaned niece to Northern Ireland

Spirit of Northern Ireland winner Willie Gregg has launched a new appeal to help orphaned kids in Thailand.

The Coleraine man won our top award in 2017 and shows no sign of stopping his crusade for disadvantaged children through his Willie’s Orphan Fund charity.

He is appealing for members of the public to donate the price of a pint to the group each month.

Willie said: “I wanted to let people I’m still alive and kicking. Despite being involved heavily in trying to help Turkish and Syrian people after the devastating earthquake, I am 100 percent still involved with my charity.

“I was on a Skype call to the kids in the wee hours of the morning. We’ve got an orchestra which are doing a summer music camp in Bangkok.

“These kids are amazing. Most are street kids and some are not orphans, but these are kids on their summer break learning music. Some could end up in the Bangkok Philharmonic.

“I’m doing a link-up with Bagatelle and they are going to learn somewhere in Dublin at a music camp, which is something special.

“The main thing I’m doing is looking after slum kids, but I’ve got to let people know I’m well at it and jog people’s memories of what I’m doing.

“Things are very tough. The change I used to get in the collection boxes is greatly diminishing because more and more people are using [contactless payment].

“I’m looking for support because I’m a one-man show. I don’t have any committees, it’s just me.

“I really want to let people know I’ve been working tirelessly daily on my projects and 95 percent has been on the education and wellbeing of children in Thailand.

“Some of the tsunami children went to university and are now giving their education and help back to other orphans. My bread and butter work is with the children in the slums. These children are amazing.”

Since starting Willie’s Orphan Fund after the horrific tsunami in 2004, he has raised in excess of £500,000 and built an orphanage.

To support the charity, visit www.williesorphanfund.com.