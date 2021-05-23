Wilson rubbishes former top Tory’s ‘poof’ claim

DUP man hits back at “snob” ex-minister Duncan’s story in book

Sammy Wilson has dismissed a claim from a former Tory that he called the DUP man a “great poof” as a work of fiction.

Alan Duncan, who became the first openly gay Conservative MP after publicly coming out in 2002, said he took on Mr Wilson in the House of Commons.

In his newly published diaries, Mr Duncan claimed he shouted the remark after the vote two years ago that saw abortion and gay marriage rights extended to Northern Ireland.

In a diary entry dated July 18, 2019, he wrote: “Philip Hammond calls to persuade me to abstain on this afternoon’s vote. I agree to do so. The government loses the two votes: 315–274 and 315–273 on prorogation.

“There’s then one on gay marriage and abortion in Northern Ireland. As he walked past the front bench, the DUP’s Sammy Wilson said ‘We’re comprehensively beaten on that one’.

“I said ‘Indeed you are, Sammy, you great poof’.”

But East Antrim MP Mr Wilson said he was baffled by the allegation and denied that the two of them had any conversation.

He told Sunday Life: “Alan Duncan is one of those snobby Tories who probably would never have deigned to speak to me.

“I would probably be regarded as riff-raff because I wasn’t a Tory, because I was from Northern Ireland and because he really was a bit of a snob. He had that reputation around the House of Commons.

“I can assure you I never engaged in any conversation with him or would have had any occasion to engage in any conversation with him about that piece of legislation.

INSIDER ACCOUNT: Alan Duncan

“I think, actually, the comment that he writes down, I’m not really sure what the point of it is. It [is] probably more of a comment on him than it is on me. If I’d called him a poof, it might have been news.

“Certainly, that comment [was not] made. I don’t know why he would even bother putting something like that in because I think it is just total fiction.

“I think the man has probably dreamt that up rather than it ever happening in reality.

“I don’t mind putting on record [that] he was a total snob. He wasn’t one of the kind of Tories I would have had any chit-chat with.

“But in all the time I was in the House of Commons, I don’t think I ever said anything to him.

“I wonder how much other fiction there is in it [the book]? Maybe other MPs, when they see mentions of them, they’ll say ‘What?’

“He was a very pompous wee man and not the kind of Tory who I would have mixed with.

“I suppose, from his point of view, I was not the kind of individual he would have wanted to mix with either, but there you are.”

Mr Duncan, a Conservative MP from 1992 until 2019, also said in his book In the Thick of It that when the Tories were depending on the DUP to form a government, “[the] pygmies in Lilliput now govern us”.

Of the Queen attending a reception with the former Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, he said: “She is such a unifier: even the IRA melt at her feet.”