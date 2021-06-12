Woman (20) accused of ‘glassing’ attack

A young woman has appeared in court accused of ‘glassing’ another female.

Chelsea Wilson (20) appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday by videolink from the offices of Gabriel Ingram solicitors for a preliminary enquiry into the case.

Wilson, from Lilburn Hall in Lurgan, is charged with wounding a female on August 8 last year with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

None of the facts were opened in court on Friday but it is understood they relate to an alleged glassing incident.

During the brief hearing, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case for Wilson to answer which was conceded by defence counsel Scott McWhinney.

Dressed in a white blouse and wearing a navy face mask, Wilson was told that she had the right to comment on the charge and to call evidence to the PE on her behalf but she declined the opportunity.

Freeing Wilson on bail, District Judge Bernie Kelly returned the case to Craigavon Crown Court and listed the arraignment on 10 September.

As part of her bail conditions, Wilson is barred from contacting her alleged victim and three other Crown witnesses and from going within 100 metres of Gary’s Bar in Portadown.