Woman allegedly ‘waved knife’ at pupils over school parking row, court hears

Police officer claims knife was waved in front of children as young as five.

A woman who is alleged to have waved a knife as pupils were leaving a Co Down primary school claims she was annoyed by parents parking near her home.

Ausra Baksaite, originally from Lithuania, is charged in relation to an incident one afternoon just days ago outside St Patrick’s Primary School in Holywood.

The 45-year-old is accused of possessing a knife “without good reason or lawful authority” and has also been charged with assaulting three people.

Opposing bail, a PSNI officer told Newtownards Magistrates’ Court that police were called to a report of a female outside her own home who was “waving a knife”, which was around eight inches long.

The primary school, on Church View in the town, was “finishing” at the time.

“The female was wearing pyjamas and a dressing gown and was shouting for cars to stop banging doors outside her property,” said the officer.

“The knife was being waved in front of children as young as five.”

The officer said three parents asked Ausra Baksaite to “put the knife away”. Her alleged response was that she “didn’t care”.

It’s alleged that during police interview she admitted being at her front door and having the knife in her hand and accepted there were children nearby.

Baksaite is alleged to have told police “she was having trouble with school parents parking outside her house while picking up and dropping off children”.

The court was told that letters of complaint had allegedly been written to the school, but the situation continued.

The officer added that Baksaite said she “just went mad” and had wanted to cause a “scare”.

Her lawyer argued that while this was a “severe, serious case”, his client had no criminal record.

“Her motivation, albeit skewed, is quite clear. She had plenty of opportunity to assault somebody if she wished to and she did not,” he said.

The judge described the case as “extremely disturbing” but said it was difficult to object to bail when somebody had a clear record.

Bail was granted on the condition that Baksaite doesn’t come out of her home near the school between 2.55pm and 3.45pm in the afternoons. That could also be extended to the morning time.

The judge issued this warning: “There will be no more interference with the school and the parents and children going to and from school. If she interferes with the school in any way, shape or form, bail will end, clear record or no clear record. I want her to be extremely well warned that she is not to repeat anything like this.”

The case was adjourned to May 11.