Woman caught speeding at 100mph on her way to Ed Sheeran gig

A SPEEDER caught doing almost 100 miles per hour was on her way to an Ed Sheeran concert.

Toni-Ann Shea was detected in a 70mph zone on the Moneynick Road close to Randalstown in May this year. The 32-year-old was clocked doing 99mph.

The court in Ballymena was told Shea’s provisional driving licence had expired just months before.

Shea, from Claragh Court in Strathfoyle, was not present at the hearing, but a guilty plea was entered to charges of excess speed and absence of a driving licence.

A defence lawyer told the court she was "unfamiliar" with the car.

He said: "She was attending an Ed Sheeran concert when her transport fell through, and that is why she made the foolish decision to drive at the time.”

She was banned from driving for a month and fined £175.

District Judge Nigel Broderick warned: "She has a poor driving record and if she comes back before this court again with more driving offences she will receive a much longer disqualification".