Woman forced on to streets by UDA has tent burnt

Homeless Natalie’s clothes destroyed in blaze

A homeless heroin addict has been left with just the clothes on her back after a tent containing all her possessions was set on fire by vandals.

Natalie Graham was forced onto the streets before Christmas when police called to her north Belfast home to warn she is under threat from the UDA.

For the past seven weeks the 26-year-old has been sleeping rough, with her latest ‘home’ a tent under the M3 flyover on the city’s Corporation Street next to a skatepark.

It was where she was storing her clothes and essentials, which were destroyed when the tent was burned last weekend. The fire was started while Natalie was in Musgrave PSNI station with the intention of telling police about the horrific sexual abuse she suffered as a child at the hands of paramilitaries.

She believes this is reason why the UDA forced her out of the flat which she was living in at Shore Crescent.

She says she has alerted police about the abuse she suffered and intends to make a formal statement later.

Picking over the remnants of her torched tent, a distraught Natalie said: “All I have left is the clothes on my back, I’ve nothing else. I had other coats and jeans in bags which I was keeping in the tent but they were all destroyed.

“I spend the night shivering in the cold asking myself what am I going to do next?”

Natalie, who is from the north Down area, explained how two tents had been donated to her and partner Gerard Matthews by volunteers at St Patrick’s soup kitchen in the centre of Belfast.

Gerard is refusing to leave his girlfriend’s side over fears she might come to harm sleeping on the streets alone. The pair are now desperately trying to find temporary accommodation, but say they have yet to be offered even a hostel place.

Natalie added: “I just want housed, but anytime I ring the Housing Executive I can’t get through. It doesn’t help matters that I’ve had two phones stolen.”