Woman in court over airline anti-mask tirade

A woman has appeared in court accused of assaulting two men during a foul-mouthed anti-mask tirade that led to her being chucked off a Belfast to Edinburgh flight.

Sarah McGuire also allegedly coughed on passengers and shouted "everyone f***ing dies" as she was escorted from the easyJet aircraft after allegedly refusing to wear a face covering.

The 39-year-old appeared before Antrim Magistrates Court last week on seven charges arising out of the incident at Belfast International Airport on October 18.

Along with two counts of common assault she is accused of behaving in a threatening, abusive, insulting or disorderly manner and drunkenness on an aircraft.

McGuire is further charged with resisting police and failing to obey the commands of the pilot.

District Judge Nigel Broderick adjourned the case until November 24 and McGuire, of Tyrconnell Street in Londonderry, was released on continuing bail. McGuire has yet to enter pleas to the charges.

In a video of the incident that went viral on social media after the incident she can be seen being ushered down the aisle by an air steward.

A Co Down teenager who was on the Sunday afternoon flight said it was due to take off at 4.20pm but was delayed for an hour because of the incident.

Meabh Kennedy (19) explained that the woman was taken off the flight for not wearing a mask.

The woman was then allowed to go back to her seat before being ejected for a second time.

"The woman was taken off the plane because she wouldn't wear a mask and then she came back on again a second time," said Ms Kennedy, from Newcastle.

Another passenger said afterwards: "The easyJet staff were really good at handling it. They accommodated her when she asked for a row of seats to herself, then they politely asked her to wear a mask."

European Union Aviation Safety Agency guidelines state air passengers must wear a mask during boarding and at all times when onboard an aircraft except while eating or drinking.