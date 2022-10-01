Woman on £200k fraud charges

A WOMAN has appeared in court facing fraud charges totalling more than £200,000 from a car dealership.

Norma Smith, from Duncrun Road, in Limavady, confirmed she understood the charges against her.

The 47-year-old is accused of abusing the position she held with her employer Edwin May Ltd to access “company accounts and funds” totalling £18,578, to settle her personal invoices and car repayments.

Coleraine Magistrates Court was told the alleged fraudster is also charged with stealing £177,383 from the car sales firm.

A prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against Smith which was accepted by the defence. She declined to comment on the charges or to call evidence on her behalf.

Smith was freed on £500 bail with the case adjourned until later this month.