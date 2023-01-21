Woman scammed deposits off almost 30 people in north coast holiday home con

The rental home was said to be located in the Portrush area

A young con artist charged with swindling dozens of people in a North Coast holiday home scam has admitted almost 30 counts of fraud.

Casey Cooper (23), from Montrose Street, east Belfast, was collared by detectives investigating bogus adverts posted on social media about a property to rent in the Portrush area.

During a preliminary hearing at Laganside Magistrates’ Court in December, the grifter entered guilty pleas to 29 charges of fraud by false representation.

She had initially been charged with swindling 24 different holidaymakers in November last year, with a further five charges later added to the indictment.

The additional charges detail how Cooper took £100 from each of the victims as deposits in those instances, totalling £500.

It is yet to be revealed how much loss was incurred by the other 24 victims.

According to the charge sheet, Cooper conned the holidaymakers on dates between April and June 2022.

At an earlier hearing, prosecutors said images of a genuine house were used, unbeknown to the owners, to dupe people into paying deposits for the accommodation.

Cooper was bailed pending the compilation of pre-sentence reports and will be sentenced later this year.