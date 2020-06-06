Woman 'threw breezeblocks at ex's house', court told

A woman threatened to kill her ex-partner and threw breezeblocks at her house, a court has heard.

Margaret McDonagh faces six charges after allegedly attacking the woman at her Co Down home on Friday evening.

A police officer told Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday that police received a report of a serious domestic incident on Boyd Avenue in Kircubbin.

The alleged victim told officers she was at home when McDonagh arrived when denied entry to the house forced her way in, damaging the door.

Portaferry based McDonagh then started punching her in the face and head before producing a knife and threatening to kill her.

The officer said the woman’s father lives next door and when he arrived on the scene McDonagh assaulted him as well.

She then began to throw bricks, breezeblocks and a wheel brace through the windows of the woman’s home in the coastal village.

McDonagh (34) also damaged the metal work and smashed all the windows on the woman’s car.

The victim also said she shouted: “You think you know who you’re dealing with. You’re dead, you’re dead.”

Bail was opposed over fears McDonagh, who lives in Portaferry, may contact the woman again and the risk of further offending.

The officer said the incident showed signs of being premeditated.

McDonagh’s solicitor told the court that she has only minor entries on her criminal record and that the incident was out of the blue following what appeared to be a breakdown in the relationship.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall said McDonagh would be released on her own bail of £500 if she was able to find an address suitable to police.