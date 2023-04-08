Woman warned harassment campaign against ex will land her in jail

Campaign of harassment included swerving in front of former boyfriend’s car and attacking his new girlfriend

A Co Down woman who waged a harassment campaign against her ex and his new partner has been told her behaviour “has to stop” or she will go to jail.

Yvonne Derby was handed a 120-hour community service order alongside a four-month suspended prison sentence.

The 40-year-old was told in no uncertain terms “this has to stop, today, or you will be in custody for a significant period of time”.

Derby pleaded guilty to 12 offences carried out over the summer last year including two counts of harassment and dangerous driving. That was one set of charges.

Derby is also accused of breaching a restraining order, tampering and damaging a car and disorderly behaviour.

The court heard those offences were allegedly committed just over a week ago, a few weeks after Derby had confessed her guilt to the first set of charges and was made subject to a restraining order while she awaited sentencing.

At Armagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where Derby appeared by video-link, District Judge Anne Marshall didn’t hold back in what she thought about her behaviour.

“This was a sustained campaign against the two injured parties over a period of time and you have absolutely no regard for court orders,’’ said the judge.

“I have to say, I don’t have a lot of confidence that she will abide by a suspended sentence.”

In relation to the charges she admitted, the court was told her ex’s partner had been walking her dog when Derby grabbed her and dragged the victim to the ground, shouting that “it was because she stole her man”.

​The lawyer said Derby was warned that any further contact would be harassment.

Despite this, on the same day, she sent social media messages to the victim, then pulled up beside the couple in her car in Silverbridge.

​“They told her to leave them alone but she began to shout abuse at them,” a lawyer told the court.

The couple drove off but Derby followed close behind, her full beam headlights on before she “overtook at speed, pulled in front of the car suddenly and then slammed on the brakes, causing the injured party to take evasive action.”

After reporting the matter to police, it turned out that Derby was not allowed to drive after failing to reapply for her licence from an earlier ban.

A similar incident occurred a few months later. Derby’s ex was driving his lorry, his children in the cab beside him, when she “steered into his line of travel, causing him to take evasive action to swerve out of the way.”

The next day, Derby bombarded her ex’s partner with phone calls, 24 in all and was “screaming abuse at her”.

Before she was arrested, Derby had even “contacted the injured party’s mother’’, and she put forward a number of innocent explanations to police but the judge said those claims “have to be treated with a degree of scepticism.”

A defence lawyer told the court that Derby denies “the latest allegations”.

“This is her first taste of incarceration and there’s a realisation of what the court can do and that of itself has been a salutary lesson,” added the barrister.

The judge noted the toll this had taken on Derby’s victims.

“I have read the victim impact statements about the serious and significant impact that you have had on their lives and the lives of their children and families,” said the judge.

On top of the community service and suspended sentence, Derby, from Ardshean near Forkhill, was handed a two-year driving ban. The outstanding case relating to the latest offences was adjourned until later this month.