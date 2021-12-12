Woman who made death threat to Sunday Life reporter convicted

Fraudster’s wife Jane Manders has been convicted of improper use of telecommunications after threatening to kill our reporter.

Catering boss Manders (40) made the threat earlier this year after a Sunday Life investigation into the activities of her and husband Craig following their now abandoned fundraiser to ‘save Barry’s Amusements’.

The mum-of-four, of Shankbridge Road, Ballymena, flew into a rage after being contacted by our man, screaming down the phone at him “I’m going to f****** kill you!”.

She was later arrested and charged with making threats to kill and improper use of telecommunications.

The threat to kill charge was later withdrawn after she entered a guilty plea to the other, lesser offence at Ballymena Magistrates Court in September.

In October she was sentenced to two months in prison suspended for one year for the offence.

The matter can now be reported after the conclusion of two other criminal cases against Manders who is originally from Bristol but lives near the village of Kells outside Ballymena.

Also in September she pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorised street trading in April last year and was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £15 offender levy. Six other similar charges were withdrawn.

Jane Manders

Finally at the end of last month she pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and driving without an MOT. She was given a conditional discharge for one year and six penalty points for both offences.

In May this newspaper revealed how Jane Manders and husband Craig had abandoned a fundraising effort to ‘save’ Barry’s amusement park after it was revealed he had been convicted of stealing £30,000 from his own mother.

The page attracted more than £500 in donations before the couple took it down following an online backlash when Craig’s murky past came to light.

Craig Manders, also originally from Bristol, stole his mother’s life savings of £30,000 in October 2008 before going on the run with the cash to start a new life in the United States.

After the theft Craig fled to the US with his then girlfriend and son before being forced to return to the UK in 2010 to renew his visa.

Following the Sunday Life exclusive an enraged Jane Manders contacted our reporter and threatened to kill him.

Barry's Big Dipper roller-coaster

She had earlier claimed her children were being bullied at school over hubby Craig’s dodgy past and raged at “having our names spread all over the f****** newspaper” before insisting her fraudster husband had a “right to leave it in his past”.

Insisting she alone was responsible for the abandoned GoFundMe page she said: “This is 10 years ago now, he’s got a legal right to be able to move on from this and put it in his past.

“We got so much backlash. The conviction involving his mother was 10 years ago.

“He did six-months in an open prison and that was it.”