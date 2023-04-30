Woman who shouted obscenities at priest during Christmas Eve Mass banned from going near Enniskillen church

A woman who disrupted a Christmas Eve Mass last year by shouting obscenities at a priest has been banned from going near the church.

At Enniskillen Magistrates Court last week, Naomi Wilson (30) was given a two-year restraining order over the incident and prohibited from going within 100 metres of St Michael’s Church in the town.

She also received a two-month prison sentence, with time already served, and was ordered to pay £200 in compensation to a police officer for assault.

Wilson had earlier been convicted in her absence of disorderly behaviour.

Court hearings were told police received a report of an aggressive female shouting obscenities at a priest at the church.

Wilson, of Coleshill Park, Enniskillen, was arrested and made admissions during police interviews.

She was bailed until a court appearance last month that she failed to attend. Following her conviction, an arrest warrant was issued.

After she was arrested on March 24, the police had to assist Wilson with a change of clothing inside Omagh custody suite.

A hoodie she was wearing had to be changed, and she entered a cell to swap her clothes while a female officer stood at the door. However, Wilson bolted for the door and shoved the officer, causing her to fall before running off.

She was quickly caught, restrained and received a caution, the court heard.

Her solicitor, Saamas MacGiollaCheara, said in relation to this incident that the then unrepresented Wilson was unaware of the reason for her arrest, causing her to become confused and lash out.

He added she was not a woman familiar with the criminal justice system and did not expect her to trouble the court again.

Mr MacGiollaCheara said that due to Wilson being in custody for the last month, she had waived her right to a pre-sentence report.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay also convicted Wilson of assault on police on top of the disorderly behaviour conviction.