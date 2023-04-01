Woman who smeared neighbour’s house with faeces and assaulted officers avoids jail

A woman who threw dog faeces at a neighbour’s home and assaulted police officers has been handed a three-month jail sentence suspended for 18 months.

On Saturday, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard how the neighbour called police at around 5.30pm on Friday because 30-year-old Cheryl Gardner was “shouting at his door”.

A PSNI constable said she threw dog faeces at his home, with the faeces also smeared on a window and back door.

When the man went outside, Gardner “spat on him twice”.

The woman also lashed out at police who arrived at the scene, striking a male officer in the groin and his colleague to the cheek.

Appearing at court by video link from custody, Gardner, from Victoria Road in Larne, was charged with criminal damage, common assault and two counts of assaulting police. Defence solicitor Leo Morrison confirmed she was entering guilty pleas.

Describing it as a neighbour dispute, he said there had been “ongoing history over the last few weeks with verbal altercations and loud music being played”.